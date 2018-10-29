Trending

Sony announces PlayStation Classic's 20 game lineup

Get ready for a nostalgia trip

Since Sony announced that it would be releasing the PlayStation Classic, we've been eagerly awaiting the full list of games that will be available to play one the mini version of the original PlayStation.

Today Sony finally released the pre-loaded games list, and it's full of fans favorites, with everything from Metal Gear Solid to Grand Theft Auto.

Here are all the games you'll be able to play on the PlayStation Classic:

  • Battle Arena Toshinden
  • Cool Boarders 2
  • Destruction Derby
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Intelligent Qube
  • Jumping Flash
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Mr Driller
  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
  • Rayman
  • Resident Evil Director's Cut
  • Revelations: Persona
  • Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Syphon Filter
  • Tekken 3
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
  • Twisted Metal
  • Wild Arms

Mixed reactions

Although many are excited about the variety of nostalgia-inducing games that will be available to play on the PlayStation Classic, some disappointed fans have taken to Twitter to air their grievances:

Not everyone was disappointed though:

The PlayStation Classic goes on sale on December 3, costing $99.99 in the US, £89.99 in the UK and $149.99 in Australia, and it comes with a virtual memory card, an HDMI cable to connect to your TV and two full size wired controllers .

