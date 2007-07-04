Latest Panasonic Toughbook CF-74 hits streets

Panaonic's latest semi-ruggedised laptop has been launched. The Toughbook CF-74 is based on Intel's latest Santa Rosa-version of its Centrino platform and so features a 2GHz T7300 Intel Core 2 Duo chip and the latest-gen 965GM chipset.

It's available with either Windows XP Professional or Windows Vista Business pre-installed. Panasonic claims up to eight hours' battery life for the new laptop, plus full element-proofing.

The internal electronics are protected by a shock-proof magnesium alloy casing, while there's also a splash-proof keyboard and touchpad. The 80GB hard drive is mounted in shock and vibration-resistant polymers, meaning it can even withstand a drop from up to 38-inches, says Panasonic.

The CF-74 also features a fold-out carry handle and can also have optional GPRS/EDGE installed. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are standard offerings.

The Panasonic Toughbook CF-74 is available for a recommended price of £2,199 ex. VAT.