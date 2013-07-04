Dell drops big smartwatch hint

We expect something a little more tech-y

Dell has dropped the S-bomb, hinting that it's exploring the area of wearable tech - with specific interest in the smartwatch.

Sam Burd, Dell's Global Vice President of personal computing, said that the company has its eye on the growing wearable market, as desktop PC sales continue to slide.

"Looking ahead five years, we expect devices and form factors to continue to change," he said

"There will still be a need for 'static' computing on desktops, but there will be a real need for mobile devices. There's a lot of discussion about how that fits into wearable devices like we've seen with Google Glass and watches."

Then the hints got a tad more explicit. "Having a watch on your wrist – that's pretty interesting, pretty appealing," said Burd.

Wait, so who's NOT making a smartwatch?

There weren't any explicit details beyond that, or whether anything had yet been developed or tested by the company.

But if Dell is jumping on the smartwatch train, we hope it doesn't mind a crowded carriage. Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Google and Asus are all either confirmed or strongly believed to be on board too.

Via the Guardian