Voyager Pro headset offers 'unparalleled sound quality'

Plantronics has announced the launch of its latest Bluetooth headset, the Voyager Pro.

An update of the Voyager 510, the Pro puts the onus on audio clarity with its claims that it offers "unparalleled sound quality".

"Voyager PRO delivers unmatched inbound audio quality to ensure every word is heard on both sides of a conversation," explains the release.

"It features a custom speaker that delivers full-spectrum audio so conversations are richer and more vibrant."

Breaks new ground

Technology built into the headset includes AudioIQ digital signal processing (DSP), which helps with wind cancellation and delivers crisp sounds from whoever is nattering to you on the other end of the phone line.

"Voyager PRO breaks new ground in Bluetooth headsets, and consumers will be delighted by the total experience," insists Renee Niemi, Vice President and General Manager of the Plantronics Mobile and Entertainment Division.

Find out for yourself by getting yourself down the shops, where the Voyager Pro is available now for £79.99.