Video: Apple iPhone 5 - what we want to see

TechRadar has been following the iPhone 5 rumours for some time now, and it's fairly clear that we are only going to get a selection of the things that we are hoping for in the next Apple handset.

However, that's not stopped us from assembling a video wish list of the things that we desire in the iPhone 5, including the likes of NFC and the odds-on inclusion of the A5 chip that has wowed us on the iPad 2.

So, check out what TechRadar is looking for in the new iPhone 5, and feel free to drop us a line telling us what you would like to see in the next-gen Apple handset in the comments below.