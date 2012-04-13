Samsung ChatOn hits BlackBerry - takes BBM HeadOn

Samsung is looking to become the top dog in the world of multi-platform messaging as it rolls out its ChatOn service to BlackBerry devices.

Launched back in August 2011, ChatOn is pre-loaded onto Samsung's own Android and Bada devices, and the ChatOn app is available to download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

A quick look at the ChatOn app page in Google Play tells us it's been downloaded over 500,000 times – still some way to go then to match the daddy for the multi-platform chat Whatsapp then, which has clocked over 10 million Android downloads alone.

Letting you ChatOn and on and on

However with Samsung checking off a fourth operating system for ChatOn, there's just Windows Phone left for the full set and the realisation of its multi-platform claim.

In an already crowded market including big hitters WhatsApp, iMessage and BBM, Samsung certainly has its work cut out if it wants ChatOn to become the big success it's hoping it will.

If you're still not sure what ChatOn is all about that take a peek at Samsung's rather cheesy promo video – but be warned, you may be whistling the song for the rest of the day.

From TheNextWeb