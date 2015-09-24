Trending

Apple could stick a six core chip in the iPhone 7

By Mobile phones  

Core power

iPhone 6S
Apple's next phone could be seriously powerful

Apple has all but opted out of the mobile specs race in the past, releasing handsets which are impressively speedy despite packing just dual-core processors and 1 or 2GB of RAM, while rivals move to octa-core chips and up to 4GB of RAM.

But that could all be about to change, as according to Weibo tipster I Ice universe Apple is developing an A10 processor with up to six cores.

Apparently the chip will be made using either a 10nm or 14nm manufacturing process, with Samsung, TSMC and Intel competing for orders.

Too much too soon?

While a jump to a hexa-core chip is possible we have our doubts, as it would be a very big jump and Apple's never been one to massively up the specs just for the sake of it.

That said it's probably about time the company moved beyond dual-core processors, so maybe it is just going to skip quad-core ones and move straight to six.

We probably won't know for a long time yet though, as with the iPhone 6S only just hitting stores we likely won't see the iPhone 7 for almost a year.

Via Apple Insider

See more Mobile phones news