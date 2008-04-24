iPhone SDK beta four means better mobile games

Apple has started to distribute the fourth beta version of the software development kit for its iPod touch andits hard-to-find-in-stores iPhone this week.

The latest version comes with an upgraded emulator that supports OpenGL ES which basically means that the iPhone simulator on a developer’s desktop can now mirror behaviour on the iPhone and iPod Touch.

Better games in store

This is great news for games developers in particular, who can now test out their games direct from their desktop machines

The 1.15Gb SDK including the Xcode IDE, iPhone simulator, Interface Builder, Instruments, frameworks, samples and the Shark analysis tool is available now from the Apple Developer Connection