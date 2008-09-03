Apple sells over 8 million iPhones

Apple's target of 10 million iPhones in the hands of consumers by the end of the year could soon be a reality after it has reportedly sold its 8 millionth unit.

Reports based on the IMEI (unique 15-digit serial numbers) stats, over 5.5 million units of the iPhone 3G have been sold, which coupled with the 2.4 million original units shifted seems like some healthy sales.

Huge territories

Considering the company has yet to expand into huge territories like Russia and China, the numbers don't really do justice to the Apple's success.

But this should be rectified soon with deals rumoured to be coming for these countries, so Apple will be expecting to make the 10 million mark before the year's out, and probably with time to spare.