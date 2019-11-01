The cheapest iPad mini prices, sales, and deals in November 2019

Apple's diminutive tablet is almost flawless in so many ways, so we've picked out all the cheapest iPad Mini prices so you can find get the best deal on one. The series has been brought back to life recently with a new 2019 version.

This means the older iPad Mini 4's price will drop even more as stores make way for the new model. As for the even older versions, we've found stores only seemed to be selling second-hand or refurbished models, often at inflated prices so we've concentrated on the later models to ensure you get the best value for money.

The design of the iPad mini is still the best in the tablet category, with no Android tablet really coming close in this class. The fast processor and premium design makes it a great looking tablet, too, and the Retina display on the newer models is simply stunning.

On top of that, you're getting an excellent OS and even gaming is sensational on this tablet. In short, it's the best 7-inch tablet out there. So here are all the best iPad Mini sale prices so you can grab the best money-saving deal available. If you're after something a bit bigger, be sure to check out our regular iPad deals page.

The best Black Friday iPad Mini deals and prices

If you're looking for a cheap iPad Mini make sure to pencil Black Friday 2019 into your calendar, as the November 29 day of deals (well, weeks of deals at this point) will likely bring savings to a range of Apple tablets and peripherals. It's followed by Cyber Monday 2019, which often sees more tech discounted.

TechRadar will be working tirelessly over the deals season to hunt down the best savings on all kinds of gadgets including, of course, cheap iPads. Bookmark our Black Friday deals guide and make sure to visit it closer to the end of November, so we can help you find your cheap iPad.

The cheapest iPad Mini (2019) deals

The classic makes a comeback

Weight: 300g | Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm | Screen size: 7.9-inch | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 pixels | CPU: A12 | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 7MP

A bright and detailed screen

Upgraded spec inside

Thick bezels remain

Apple has finally revealed its first new iPad Mini since 2015's iPad Mini 4. It's not called the iPad Mini 5 though, Apple has instead opted to simply call it the iPad Mini, retailers are likely to call it the iPad Mini (2019) or all-new iPad Mini to help differentiate it from the oldest version though.

It shouldn't be hard to spot it though as the new iPad Mini (2019) will be the one with a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$599 / AED 1599. Of course, the device itself has benefited from upgraded spec and a better screen over the older models, although you'd be forgiven for not seeing much difference in the look of the device.

The stunning new retina screen has a 2048 x 1536 resolution, which is seriously intense for a 7.9-inch screen. The battery will keep you going for a superb 10 hours of web surfing and media playback. You're getting most up-to-date OS and brand new A12 Bionic Chip that even outstrips the most recent regular 9.7-inch iPad. If the regular iPads are a bit too big for you, but you want something bigger than your phone for long reads, browsing the net or watching video content, the latest iPad Mini is going to take some beating as one of the best devices you can get.

Cheap iPad Mini 4 deals

Prices are dropping

Weight: 299g | Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 7.9-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 pixels | CPU: A8 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/32/64/128GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 5124mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

An excellent small tablet

Prices will drop more now

Might be worth paying a bit more for the new version

One of the major changes with the iPad mini 4 over the older version is its design. It may look the same, but it's been slimmed down from 7.5mm to a wafer thin 6.1mm. It's also now more powerful, has a stunning screen and the battery is still a 10-hour beast. The A8 processor is a good step up from the A7 inside the mini 3 so if you're going to play 3D games or throw around some of the more hefty iPad apps from the App Store, this is certainly a solid option.

The price will start to drop more now that the new 2019 iPad Mini has landed. For a while though, you might find prices aren't a million miles apart, meaning you might want to spend a bit more on the newest version for the extra speed and higher resolution screen.