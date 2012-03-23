MacBooks next for Retina Display makeover?

Apple may be preparing to bring its stunning Retina Display technology from iOS to OSX devices.
The latest developer version of Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion has uncovered some app icons appearing at double the usual resolution.
A developer with access to the latest Beta told Ars Technica says the 2x resolution icons are popping up in 'erroneous' places.
This suggests the high pixel-density screen which has helped propel Apple's iPhone and iPad lines to new levels could soon do the same for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops.
The source said: "I would interpret it to mean that Retina is close; perhaps concurrent with the release of OS X 10.8."
Mountain Lion on the prowl
Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion was unveiled last month promising to, once again, narrow the gap between the mobile iOS software and OS X.
Mountain Lion brings Messages, Notifications, Reminders and a baked-in Twitter client a la iOS 5.
The consumer version of the OS is likely to go on sale this summer, with a new range of MacBooks likely to be in tow. Will they be Retina-ready? The odds are looking good.
Via: Ars Technica