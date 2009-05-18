Progress made in YouTube music talks

Discussions between YouTube and the Performing Rights Society (PRS) are continuing, with progress being made according to the website's Director of Video Partnerships Patrick Walker.

Walker, who must have the most difficult job in YouTube at the moment, has been speaking to BBC 6Music about the situation between the PRS – who represents musicians the world over – and the video-upload website.

Making economic sense

In an interview with the radio station he said: "With the labels everything is great. We're working very hard to come to an arrangement with PRS and we won't strike a deal unless it makes economic sense."

Walker also commented that: "[The PRS has] been a good partner in the negotiations and we're trying to come up with something that makes sense for everyone involved."

While the interview may not shed much light on when the music video deadlock will come to an end, it is the first positive piece of news about the music video situation on YouTube since the site announced it was pulling music video content after negotiations with the PRS broke down.

Via NME.com