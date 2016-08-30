Play some of PlayStation's best games on your PC starting today

Sony announced today that its streaming service, PlayStation Now, is live on PC, opening up massive portions of the PlayStation catalog to your personal computer.

For $19.99/£12.99 a month, PC owners can now stream over 400 PS3 games, including previously console-exclusive titles like God of War III, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, and The Last of Us.

PS Now is also expanding its library with six more games: Mafia II, Tomb Raider, Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution, Heavy Rain, Borderlands, and the Studio Ghibli-animated Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

More games will be added to the service on a monthly basis, such as the multiplayer Gothic adventure Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, which is coming to PS Now just in time for Halloween.

You can see a small selection of what PS Now has to offer in the video below:

Okay, but how do I get it?

To access all this on your PC, you'll need to download the PS Now app. You'll also need the following to start streaming PS3 games on your computer:

A PC running Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

A DualShock 4 controller with a Mini-USB cable

If cables aren't your thing, you'll need Sony's new USB Wireless Adapter

A PSN account

A current PS Now subscription (or free trial)

A 5Mbps or faster internet connection

Apple owners interested in playing some Ratchet & Clank will have to sit tight for now - Sony says it's evaluating putting PS Now on Mac, but has nothing formal to announce at this time.

PS Now for PC is currently available in the UK, US, and Canada, with residents of the latter two being offered a special deal of a year's subscription for just $99. Unfortunately, Australian players are left out of the loop entirely for the time being.