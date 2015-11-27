Sony is officially working on PS4 Remote Play apps for your PC and Mac

It may have only been a workaround app made by a rogue developer, but when word broke that you could stream your PS4 games to PC via an unsanctioned app, gamers everywhere got a little bit excited.

The good news is that Sony's president of Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida has tweeted that the company is most definitely working on bringing Remote Play not just to the PC, but also to Macs.

"Some people asked if we plan to provide Remote Play function to PC," he tweeted, "and yes, we are indeed working on an official application for PC/Mac."

Playing the game

Ever since the PS4 launched, Remote Play has been widely regarded as one of its best features, turning the oft-maligned PS Vita handheld into a portable screen for the console.

Sony took the same tech and brought it to certain Sony-branded Android devices. While some people would perhaps prefer Sony to open up Remote Play to all Android and iOS devices before shifting it to PCs and Macs (despite Sony saying that will never happen), the fact that Sony has confirmed it is working on an official app is still significant progress.

It's also somewhat essential, given Microsoft has brought game streaming to Windows 10 devices with the most recent Xbox One update.

There's no word on timeframes for the new Remote Play apps to arrive on PCs or Macs, unfortunately.