The PlayStation Family App is now available for iOS and Android devices

The parental control app features the same features on the PS5 and PS4, along with extra ways for parents to monitor their children's playtime

Parents can receive real-time notifications, restrict games, and add spending limits

Sony has launched the PlayStation Family App, a new mobile app that allows parents to monitor their children's PS4 and PS5 usage.

Now available for iOS and Android devices, the parental control mobile app includes the current parental control features available on the PS5 and PS4, like playtime settings and age restriction settings for games.

It will also help parents manage their children’s playtime by offering them an activity report, allowing them to see what games their children are playing, and approve extra playtime requests.

"We’re excited to bring an easy way for parents to manage their children’s gaming directly from their mobile devices," said SIE’s VP of product management, Cory Gasaway, in a PlayStation Blog post.

"This is just the beginning with our new mobile app – we’ll plan to continue adding enhancements to PlayStation Family app to evolve the experience over time. We hope you’ll enjoy it, and we look forward to your feedback."

The app will also feature real-time notifications that alert parents when their child is playing, restrict certain games, and customize privacy settings.

Playtime limits for each day of the week can also be managed from the app, as well as spending activity by adding funds, viewing balances, and setting a monthly spending limit for a child to buy content from the PlayStation Store.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors