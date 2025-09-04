PlayStation Link is now fully functional on PC

The latest driver update adds a user interface to PC for full customization

Your PC should now immediately recognize the device and compatible headsets

Some great news if you want to use your PlayStation Pulse Elite headset or Pulse Explore earbuds on PC, as the PlayStation Link adapter has just received a huge firmware update.

As detailed on the official PlayStation Link support page, the adapter now has full compatibility with gaming PCs. While the PlayStation Link was compatible with PCs before, it was strictly so you could use your PlayStation audio hardware, and didn't really feature any software-related benefits.

Now, though, the PlayStation Link PC driver has a dedicated user interface for your headsets, letting you adjust headset and mic volume, update firmly and, perhaps most importantly, adjust and customize your equalizer profiles.

Additionally, your PlayStation Link device should now be immediately recognized by your PC without any additional frustrations, though you'll probably need to make sure it's updated to the latest firmware version.

Doing so couldn't be easier, thankfully. You just need to connect your PS Link to PC via USB, and it should automatically update. Then, open the PS Link Driver software on your PC and follow the on-screen instructions to get everything set up.

If you're not seeing updates of any kind, don't stress. Sony says that it's rolling out the driver update "gradually until October 2, 2025," so worst case scenario you may have to wait a few weeks depending on your region.

