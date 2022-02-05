Cross-country skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

With 12 cross-country skiing events at Beijing 2022, including the Men’s and Women’s Sprint Classic, Sprint Free, Relay, Classic, Skiathlon, and Mass Start Free, there's plenty of gruelling action on offer. If you want to spectate (from the warmth of your home, obviously), here's how to watch every cross-country skiing live stream wherever you are.

FREE cross-country skiing live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 cross-country skiing schedule Cross-country skiing dates: Feb 5-20 FREE cross-country skiing live stream: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Unblock global content with ExpressVPN

With races ranging from 7.5 to 50 km long, cross-country skiing is a sport that pushes its athletes to the limits of their physical endurance, and the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center is where we'll see these brave souls take part in the cross-country skiing events at Beijing 2022.

Keep an eye on the reigning women’s overall world champion Jessie Diggins, from the United States, the first U.S. woman to win an overall World Cup gold in cross-country skiing. That said, Norway could be the team to watch at this year’s Winter Olympics, as they field several top competitors, including the current men’s World Cup leader, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, and 14-time women’s world champion, Therese Johaug.

The Winter Olympics cross-country skiing takes place from February 5-20, and below you'll find all the information on how to watch a cross-country skiing live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Take a look at the full Beijing 2022 schedule: Winter Olympics live stream

Watch a cross-country skiing live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the cross-country skiing where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the cross-country skiing from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best. It's easy to use and has strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. It also has an excellent track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. An annual plan comes with an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Cross-country skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and as a popular event, the cross-country skiing is likely to see a decent amount of coverage. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: Cross-country skiing live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

You can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the cross-country skiing. That's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now NBC will also provide some Winter Olympics coverage on TV, which you can live stream directly through the NBC website if you have the channel on cable, but Peacock is the main hub for all things Beijing 2022. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Cross-country skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the cross-country skiing. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Cross-country skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the cross-country skiing. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the cross-country skiing: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

February 5: Women’s 7.5km+7.5km Skiathlon, Medals: 7:45am GMT, 2:45am ET, (Feb 4) 11:45pm PT

February 6: Men’s 15km+15km Skiathlon, Medals: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 5) 11:00pm PT

Click to see full cross-country skiing schedule February 8: Women’s Sprint Free Qualification: 8:00am GMT, 3:00am ET, 12:00am PT Men’s Sprint Free Qualification: 8:50am GMT, 3:50am ET, 12:50am PT Women’s Sprint Free Quarterfinals: 10:30am GMT, 5:30am ET, 2:30am PT Men’s Sprint Free Quarterfinals: 10:55am GMT, 5:55am ET, 2:55am PT Women’s Sprint Free Semifinals: 11:25am GMT, 6:25am ET, 3:25am PT Men’s Sprint Free Semifinals: 11:35am GMT, 6:35am ET, 3:35am PT Women’s Sprint Free Final: 11:47am GMT, 6:47am ET, 3:47am PT Men’s Sprint Free Final: 12:00pm GMT, 7:00am ET, 4:00am PT February 10: Women’s 10km Classic, Medals: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 9) 11:00pm PT February 11: Men’s 15km Classic, Medals: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 10) 11:00pm PT February 12: Women’s 4x5km Relay, Medals: 7:30am GMT, 2:30am ET, (Feb 11) 11:30pm PT February 13: Men’s 4x10km Relay, Medals: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 12) 11:00pm PT February 16: Women’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT Men’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinals: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Men’s Team Sprint Classic Final: 11:30am GMT, 6:30am ET, 3:30am PT February 19: Men’s 50km Mass Start Free, Medals: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 18) 10:00pm PT February 20: Women’s 30km Mass Start Free, Medals: 6:30am GMT, 1:30am ET, (Feb 19) 10:30pm PT

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics schedule and events