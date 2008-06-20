Asus Eee Box desktop to hit UK in August

Can the Eee Box repeat the success of its mobile predecessor?

Good news for fans of those cheap, cheerful and great value PCs from Asus – the desktop version of the Eee will be with us in the UK later this summer.

The Eee Box desktop PC will arrive in August at an as-yet-unspecified price, although we expect it to start at around £250.

For that, buyers will get a Windows XP Home machine running on Intel's Atom N270 processor at 1.6GHz, 1GB of DDR2 RAM and an 80GB hard drive.

No Linux … yet

The usual connectivity options will be in place, along with three USB ports and a VGA out for connecting a monitor – you'll need to supply the screen yourself, of course.

Slightly surprisingly, the missing components are worth noting. So far, there's no option for a solid-state drive, nor is any variety of Linux available pre-installed.

However, Asus has said that it will add Linux to the mix later in the year, at which time we expect other hardware configurations to surface too.