The best cheap SSD deals and prices for Black Friday 2019

If you're looking for the best cheap SSD deals on Amazon Prime Day, then you've come to the right place. Buying a Solid State Drive is an easy and affordable way to give your PC a noticeable speed boost, and with the best cheap Amazon Prime Day SSD deals, now it the perfect time to buy one.

SSDs are much faster than traditional hard drives, so if your PC still uses an old hard drive, swapping it out for a new SSD can breathe new life into your machine. You'll notice Windows 10, apps and games load much faster than before once you install your SSD.

It's an easy upgrade as well, with most SSDs slotting into where your old hard drive used to be.

SSDs are more expensive than traditional hard drives, and they sometimes don't offer quite as much storage space. However, with the best cheap SSD deals, you no longer have to choose between speed and capacity.

The best cheap SSD deals on Amazon Prime Day make buying an SSD not much more expensive than a normal hard drive, and there's some brilliant deals to be had for large capacity SSDs that offer 1TB of storage space or more.

Whether you’re looking for an SSD for gaming, for a laptop or for a high-speed PCIe slot, we’ve dug up the best SSD deals for you.

Best M.2 SSD deal

Adata XPG SX7000

Powerful performance at an affordable price

Capacity: 512GB | Interface: NVMe PCI-Express 3.0 x4 | Warranty: 5-years

Fast read and write speeds

Low price

5-year warranty

Adata snipes the spot for best M.2 SSD deal, with a PCIe 3.0 x4 drive that offers high performance and storage for a price well below the competition. While many M.2 PCIe SSDs cost a fair bit more than their SATA counterparts, the SX7000 manages to keep its prices in league with SATA SSDs.

And, because it’s a PCIe drive, it can take advantage of the incredibly high bandwidth offered by this connection, giving you the most of its advertised 1,800MB/s sequential read and 850MB/s sequential write speeds. Top that off with fast random read and write times and a 5-year warranty to boot, and you’ve got a killer SSD that only gets better when you spot the price tag.

Best SATA SSD deal

Samsung 850 EVO

Excellent capacity, speed and price

Capacity: 120GB | Interface: SATA III | Warranty: 5-years

Powerful performance

Affordable price

Fast read and write speeds

No list of the best SSDs ever seems to be complete without the Samsung 850 Evo, which consistently ranks among head of the pack. While the 850 Evo is available as an M.2 and mSATA drive, it’s the standard 2.5-inch drive that proves time and time again to be an SSD you can’t go wrong with.

The 850 EVO comes in a number of different storage sizes, letting you choose what’s right for your budget. With fast read and write speeds, and reliable 3D NAND backed up by a 5-year warranty, the 850 Evo is a great drive from a respected brand. Though the price can fluctuate a bit, now’s a great time to pick one up – especially after the introduction of the Samsung 860 Evo.

Best budget SSD deal

Crucial MX500 SSD

Speed and performance at a great value

Capacity: 500GB | Interface: Serial ATA-600 | Warranty: 5-years

5-year warranty

Capacity options from 250GB to 2TB

Great value

The Crucial MX500 SSD offers incredible value, giving you plenty of storage per dollar. It comes in the standard 2.5-inch drive size, so it should fit in any standard desktop build, and will also fit in plenty of laptops.

On top of the MX500’s great value is its great performance. Despite the budget price, the MX500 is built using fast, high-endurance 3D NAND flash storage, and comes with a 5-year warranty to back it up. It’s speeds reading and writing data, both big and small, also keep up with the competition.

Best laptop SSD deal

SanDisk Ultra II SATA III SSD

High capacity at an affordable price

Capacity: 960GB | Interface: SATA III | Warranty: 3-years

Decent speed

3-year warranty

Affordable price

Looking to upgrade your laptop? SanDisk has the answer. The SanDisk Ultra II offers great value and performance per dollar, and with the standard 2.5-inch drive size and only 7mm thickness, it should fit in a wide range of laptops.

The SanDisk Ultra II’s speeds keep up with its closest competitors, but at the 500GB sweet spot, it undercuts the price of other drives. This makes it a sweet pick for a laptop upgrade. It comes with a 3-year warranty.

Best external SSD deal

WD My Passport SSD

A powerful and portable drive

Capacity: 512GB | Interface: USB 3.1 | Warranty: 3-years

Sleek design

Several capacity options

Lightweight and compact

Western Digital has an external SSD that’s worth the price. While plenty of other external SSDs warrant serious consideration of building your own external SSD by just buying a normal SSD and a USB enclosure separately, the WD’s My Passport manages to offer a price that’s only slightly higher than an internal SSD of the same size. Plus you won’t find a third-party enclosure smaller than the WD My Passport SSD.

Supporting USB-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2, the My Passport external SSD is capable of fast communication with a PC. It’s also small and light, with dimensions of just 1.8 x 3.5 x 0.39 inches and a weight of 1.44 ounces. Of course, with portability comes the question of security, but the My Passport includes 256-bit encryption to keep your data safe from intruders, and it’s drop-tested up to 6.5 feet to keep your data safe from accidents.