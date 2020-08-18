Capcom's Street Fighter 5 costume design contest shows fans only want one thing

Capcom is currently running a Street Fighter 5 costume design contest where the community can vote for their favorite outfit. Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, the most racy option is in poll position.

12 costume designs have been submitted for a selection of Street Fighter 5 characters, including Alex, Balrog, E. Honda, Guile, Juri, Laura, Menat, R. Mika (and Nadeshiko), Sakura, Vega and Zangief. The submissions are certainly impressive, covering a range of art styles and interesting interpretations of certain characters’ personalities.

We see Zangief dressed as a biker, an admittedly bizarre-looking American family man version of Guile, and a chibi-style version of R. Mika and Nadeshiko.

While each design has garnered its fair share of votes, which can be done by liking the original tweet of each character outfit, entry number nine is the one that’s really captured the community’s attention.

Entry number nine is an outfit for Juri, which you can see in the gallery below, currently has over 15,000 likes, dwarfing the closet competitor, Sakura, who has around 11,700 likes. A variety of colorful sashes just about cover Juri’s modesty in this fan-made outfit, although her military hat gives her that air of authority that one would hope to strive for on the battlefield. When you compare the design to Juri’s original outfit, the difference is stark to say the least, but shows what a brand new wardrobe can do.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Richard Suwono) Sakura Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: MurasakiSTAY) Menat Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Aasian_Tharit) Alex Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: CLT) Guile Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Gar) Juri Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: BahamutAXIOM) E. Honda Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: kesuta) R. Mika Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: ZMO) Balrog Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: JnXC) Juri Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Gingertwart) Zangief Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Shiromi) Vega Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: DashXero) Laura

In comparison, a beach-ready outfit for Vega hasn’t gained nearly half as many votes, despite showing a healthy amount of skin and some equally toned thighs. Poor Vega.

Here comes an old challenger

Street Fighter V continues to draw in fighting game enthusiasts after being released back in 2016 exclusively on PS4 and PC. Two more versions have followed, with Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition and Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition bundling in previously released characters, updates and new modes. The latter is part of the PlayStation Summer Sale, which ends today (August 18), and can be yours for under $20/£20.