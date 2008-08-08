Panasonic DMC-FX150 gets UK launch

The Panasonic DMC-FX150 - also available in black

After a raft of Samsung releases earlier in the week, we didn't think this week could get any more camera-centric, but then Panasonic announces its latest model to enter the new mega-megapixel compact category.

Sporting a 14.7MP sensor, the DMC-FX150 also has a little trick up its sleeve, and that is the ability to shoot high-definition video footage at 720p.

Intelligent Auto

Other features include a 28mm wide-angle Leica lens and the usual range of compact camera features.

For those that don't want to use manual controls, preferring the camera to do all the work – lazy gits – the DMC-FX150 houses something called iA (Intelligent Auto). This feature takes care of exposure, ISO, image stabilisation and even has added autofucus tracking.

A 2.7in lens rounds off what is a rather smart-looking camera.

The Panasonic DMC-FX150 will retail at £299.99 when it goes on sale mid-to-late August, and is available in both black and silver.