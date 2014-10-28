Trending

YouTube says its music service will launch 'soon'

It's no secret that YouTube is planning to take on Spotify with its own music streaming service, and the company has confirmed that it's very close indeed.

Speaking at Re/code's Code Mobile conference, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said she was "optimistic" that we'll be seeing it soon.

"I think there's a lot of opportunity," she said. "It's amazing how much music we have... I remain optimistic that you can see it soon."

Word of a music subscription service from YouTube has been buzzing since last year, with a recent report claiming that the platform will be named YouTube Music Key and that Google's Play Music All Access will be retitled Google Play Music Key.

With 2014 drawing to a close, we don't expect to see it this year. But Wojcicki's comments leave us hopeful that we've not got long to go.

Wojcicki also said that YouTube was considering the benefits of a paid subscription model to the site, which would eliminate adverts.

Via Cnet

