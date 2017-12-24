How to set up your new games console

T'was the morning of Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring, except for the poor family member tasked with setting up the brand new games console.

There’s nothing fun about not being able to enjoy your presents straight out of the box so to help out new gamers this holiday season, we’ve brought together some of our useful how to guides for what are likely to be some of the most popular console gifts this Christmas.

Whether you've got a new PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, or Nintendo Switch, these are the articles you need to take you through the setup process.

Nintendo Switch

It’s going to be one of the most popular items this Christmas so there’s a good chance you or someone you know is going to be ripping the wrapping from a Nintendo Switch.

This is how to set up the console straight out of the box, and here are some handy tips and tricks for when you’ve got everything up and running. Run into some trouble? These are some commonly reported problems and how to fix them.

Already been using a friend’s console and finally have one of your own? This is how to transfer your profile from their console to yours with minimal fuss. Thinking about shopping for some new games in the Boxing Day sales? Then here are suggestions of the best the console has to offer right now.

PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro

Whether you’ve got a brand new PlayStation 4 to set up from scratch or you’re upgrading to the 4K PS4 Pro this Christmas, we have a guide that will help you out.

This is how to get your PlayStation 4 set up from the off, and we’ve also got some handy tips and tricks for when things are up and running.

Moving from standard to Pro? Let us help you transfer your data from old console to new with no fuss.

Not sure what games to look for in the Boxing Day sales? These are our picks of the best PS4 games right now and we’ve also got a guide to the games that make the most of your PS4 Pro’s 4K chops.

PlayStation VR

Woken up this Christmas to find a portal to a whole new world under your tree? On first glance the PSVR headset can be somewhat overwhelming so we’ve put together a guide on how to set up your new PSVR headset and collated a list of the best games to start playing on it.

Xbox One or Xbox One X

Joining the Xbox family this Christmas? Whether you’re keeping it standard with the One S or going big with the new Xbox One X, our guides will get you gaming fast.

This is how to set up your Xbox One straight out of the box. Got everything running smoothly? Here are some tips to make the most of your new console and some of the best games it has to offer.

Gone 4K? Here’s our guide on setting up the brand new Xbox One X, whether you’re starting from scratch or transferring from an older console. Got everything running but not sure what additional kit you need to make the most of your new console? We can help you there. Not sure which games will make the most of its power? Why not take a look at our picks of the best Xbox One X games.