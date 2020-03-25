Disney Plus free trial: how to get one and why it's worth it

Disney Plus has now launched in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and most of Europe, and wherever you are, you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. You'll need to enter your billing details first, but you can cancel your Disney Plus free trial any time before you're charged.

Below, we'll explain how the free Disney Plus trial works. Want to get it right now? Check out the details below. You only get one free trial for Disney Plus, though, so make it count!

How to get a free Disney Plus free trial

Wherever you are, assuming Disney Plus has launched in your territory, head here and you'll be able to sign up to a Disney Plus free trial. You'll need to enter valid billing details first, and then your 7-day trial period will begin. Switching emails won't get you another trial unless you're using different billing details.

After the trial period ends, you'll be charged your local price for a monthly subscription fee ($6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99) depending on where you are, or a yearly fee if you decided to tick that option when you entered your billing details. When you sign up, the service will make it clear when you need to cancel to avoid being charged, which is handy.

What can you watch with a free Disney Plus trial?

You get access to the entire service, to stream as you'd like. You can download the app on your phone, smart TV, games console or Amazon device and get watching. Functionally, you've just got a 7-day subscription to enjoy.

In that time, consider checking out Disney Plus originals like The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars' final season. Though if you're only going to use one free trial, you might want to check back later in the year when shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision release, along with The Mandalorian season 2.

No matter where you are, you can enjoy a payload of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies. That's what the service is for, really.

How do you cancel a free Disney Plus trial?

That's easy. Log in to Disney Plus, hover over your profile in the top right, click on 'Account', then click on 'Billing details' (it's 'Payment details' in the UK), then click 'Cancel subscription'. You'll get one more screen asking if you definitely want to cancel. Click 'complete cancellation' and you're done.