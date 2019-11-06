Red Dead Redemption 2 prices: the best RDR2 deals on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

It's finally here and we've rounded up the very best Red Dead Redemption 2 prices for those of you yet to get a copy. The reviews have landed and they've been gushing to say the least on consoles. And after a year of waiting, there's finally a PC version too.

Red Dead Redemption 2 deals have been in high demand ever since those early announcement trailers and screenshots. But actually, we've been waiting for this game ever since walking out of that barn with John Marston all those years ago. Grand Theft Auto V has been huge for Rockstar in recent years, (it's still a regular in the Top 10 charts), but the Red Dead games have that special kind of magic that no other game can match. This may well end up being a bigger time sink than Skyrim.

Red Dead Redemption is now out on PS4, Xbox One and PC. To get the absolute most from the game for now, we'd absolutely advise playing on a 4K display with one of the 4K consoles or a high-end PC. Interested in one of those consoles? Then be sure to have a peek at our roundups of the best PS4 Pro prices and Xbox One X bundles.

But let's get to it, below you'll find the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 prices on every format, including the new PC version via our handy price comparison technology.

Generally, we've found the cheapest prices for the new PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 to be at CDKeys.com for multiple countries. And it's worth checking there via the aforementioned link as the store's latest deals don't always appear automatically in our comparison chart below.

The latest Read Dead Redemption 2 prices

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition

If you can stretch that Red Dead Redemption price budget a bit further there's another edition of the game to consider. Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition for both PS4 and Xbox One includes a printed map of the game world (we do love a nice map in Rockstar's games), along with a stagecoach's worth of extra content for the single-player mode. This means extra missions, a thoroughbred horse, gunslinger outfit, gameplay bonuses/boosts and a bag of weapons as shown in the image above.

This special edition is only available at a select number of retailers around the world though, which means prices are going to take a long time to drop below RRP. Here are the latest deals we've seen - stock has pretty much dried up nowadays though.

US: Walmart $88.90 | Amazon $89

UK: Amazon £56.99

AUS: Amazon AU$125-AU$141

Red Dead Redemption 2 console bundles

Want to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on a PS4 Pro? Well there's a bundle for that. These bundles essentially come with a free copy of the game at around £350/$399, but we've seen prices drop below that recently.