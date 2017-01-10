You can now play upcoming Triple-A titles at the PC Gamer Weekender for less

If you're feeling the 'new year blues', we have one major reason to be thankful that February is just around the corner. The PC Gamer Weekender, London's premier PC gaming event, is returning in 2017 and will be held at the London Olympia on February 18 – 19.

Even better, you can now buy a ticket for a new low price of just £12.99.

There's plenty of reasons to venture down, including the chance to play a raft of major unreleased titles before they hit shelves and digital stores. They include Dawn of War III, sequel to the acclaimed RTS RPG Dawn of War II, in addition to Tekken 7, Motorsport Manager, Halo Wars 2, Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior, Little Nightmares and Killing Floor: Incursion.

And that's just the start of it. When you're not exercising your thumbs, you'll be able to get your hands dirty at the PC workshops while rubbing shoulders with hardware experts who live and breathe monster builds and know more about cutting-edge components than anyone.

And, if you're interested in buying a completely new rig, the event will once again feature tons of builds at a range of price points from various vendors for you to ogle.

First look

Speaking of experts, this year's PC Gamer Weekender will include a talk by Failbetter, developer of one of the best games of 2015, Sunless Sea. The studio will be talking about that game's sequel, Sunless Skies, providing a unique insight into one of the most anticipated games of 2017.

Not enough for you? Well, you'll be able to hear even more talks on the Developer Stage, if that's your thing. Elsewhere, you'll be able to chill out by the Fireside Bar where you'll be able to play Hearthstone on your phone or tablet, go head-to-head with other games in E-Tournaments, check out the hottest upcoming indie games in the Common Room, and find out what Sega has in the pipeline in the (you've guessed it) Sega room.

If you get really fed up of the gaming goodness (and let's face it, that's pretty much impossible), you'll even be able to sit down with friends to play some old-fashioned tabletop games. Ah, nostalgia.