Walmart's Game Day TV sale includes deals from Samsung, Vizio, LG and more

Football season is officially here, and that means it's an excellent time to find Black-Friday like deals on a wide range of 4K TVs. Walmart's Game Day TV sale includes discounts on top brands like Samsung, Vizio, Sony, and more. Our favorite game-day TV deal is the Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $299.99. That's a $128 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K smart TV.



The Hisense 58-inch TV offers a premium picture experience with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, which results in bold colors and sharp contrasts for a life-like image. The smart TV allows you to stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. The Android TV also has the Google Assistant built-in, so you use your voice to control your TV and other compatible smart home devices.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV $428 $299.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get the Hisense UHD TV on sale for $299.99 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's best game day TV deals below that include a range of different sizes and features. These discounts are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Walmart 4K TV deals:

LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $449.99 $349.99 at Walmart

Feel like you're at the game with the LG 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $349.99. The smart TV features 4K Active HDR which results in a premium picture with bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $899.99 $399.99 at Walmart

You can get the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $399.99. The Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities but includes four HDMI ports so you can connect devices to stream and listen to all your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $899.99 $399.99 at Walmart

Save a whopping $500 on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can connect multiple devices to stream your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $1,499.99 $997.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $500 on the Samsung 75-inch 4K TV. The large-screen TV offers 4X the resolution of Full HD and offers smart capabilities so that you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Sony 70-inch BRAVIA 4K Ultra HD HDR Android Smart TV $1,998 $1,098 at Walmart

Watch the big games on a big screen with the Sony 70-inch 4K TV. The smart TV delivers a life-like picture thanks to the 4K X-Reality PRO and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, adjust the channel, and more.

View Deal

See more of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals that are happening now.



Shop other discounts with our roundup of the best Walmart sales and deals.