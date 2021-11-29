This insane Cyber Monday vacuum deal slashes almost $400 off the Roomba i7

We weren't sure whether this year's Cyber Monday Roomba deals would compete with their Black Friday counterparts, but US retailer Walmart has taken the opportunity to better its previous offer on the iRobot Roomba i7.

It's a strange one, actually. Walmart's great Black Friday deal on the standalone i7 is still live ($599 down from $795.99), but it's added a further discount on the bundle package, meaning you can bag yourself the Deco Gear i7 Accessory kit, in addition to the vacuum, for the even cheaper price of $499 (down from $874.99).

Yes, you read that right. The i7 bundle deal – which includes more bells and whistles – is currently cheaper than the standalone deal. Put simply, it's one of the best early Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far.

Today's best iRobot Roomba i7 deals

$874.99 iRobot Roomba i7 bundle: $874.99 $499 at Walmart

Save $375.99 - In addition to the standalone Roomba i7 (an excellent robot vacuum for larger homes), Walmart is offering US shoppers the chance to grab an extended two-year warranty and an accessory bundle containing three extra edge sweeping brushes, three high-efficiency filters and a dual multi-surface rubber brush – all for a whopping $375.99 less than RRP. Oddly, Walmart is offering the vacuum in isolation for $100 more than this deal, which, incidentally, has only appeared in the run-up to Cyber Monday – so absolutely get on this one while you can.

As robot vacuums go, the iRobot Roomba i7 is a great option for those with significant floor space. It can save up to 10 different floor maps, and allows you to name various rooms in your home so that you can specifically enable the vacuum to clean a particular room only.

The hair-resistant main brush of the Roomba i7, which utilizes rubber bristles, is great for those with long hair or furry pets, too, since it saves the hassle of spending precious time pulling tangles from the machine. Basically, it's still one of the best robot vacuums you can buy in 2021 – and right now it's the cheapest it's ever been.

More Cyber Monday Roomba deals (US)

$299.99 iRobot Roomba 692: $299.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - This is one of the most affordable models around, but still offers personalized cleaning recommendations, supports Alexa voice commands, and is effective on both hard floors and carpets. With over $100 off, it's exceptional value ahead of Cyber Monday.

Robot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet M6 Bundle: $1,599.98 iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet M6 Bundle: $1,599.98 $1,299.98 at iRobot

Save $300 - This bundle will cover all your wet and dry cleaning needs, as the Roomba and Braava Jet communicate with each other to ensure your floors are scrubbed and vacuumed to perfection. This deal is much better value than picking up the pair individually, if you're in the market for a two-pronged attack to home cleaning.

iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 $179 at Amazon

Save $95 - While this is an entry-level robot vacuum, it still offers excellent pick-up on hard floors and carpets, and enough smarts to ensure you still don't have to put in too much effort when it comes to controlling the robovac. This is also the lowest price we've ever seen for this affordable Roomba, so don't hesitate in snapping up this deal ahead of Cyber Monday.

$399.99 iRobot Roomba i3: $399.99 $299 at Amazon

Save $100.99 - Amazon is still offering deep discounts on Roomba robot vacuums as part of its Black Friday sales, including this one on the mid-range i3. It's particularly good at tackling pet hair, and cleans in neat rows rather than roaming haphazardly across your floors.

$449.99 iRobot Braava Jet M6: $449.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $100.99 The Braava Jet is the Roomba's cousin, and tackles wet mopping in exactly the same way as the Roomba handles vacuuming. If you own both, the two will talk to one another to ensure your floors are left spotless. This is almost the cheapest we've seen the Braava Jet at Amazon, and we anticipate this deal won't last long.