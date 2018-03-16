The best Samsung Galaxy S9 plans and prices in Australia

Building on the success of the Samsung Galaxy S8, the South Korean tech giant hopes its latest flagship, the aptly titled Galaxy S9, will take over top spot in the Android smartphone world once more. On this page, we've sifted through everything the Australian providers have to offer and brought you the best plans and pricing on both the 64GB and 256GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Naturally, if you want the handset without the strings attached, you can purchase the Galaxy S9 from Samsung directly.

If you're after the slightly larger brethren of the S9, you should check out our page for the best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plans and pricing, or if you're still not satisfied with the size of that Samsung, check out our Galaxy Note 8 plans page.

To make sure there's something for everyone, we'll keep a look out for the best overall value plan, as well as the best budget option, the optimum plan for those seeking out massive amounts of data, and the most impressive choice from each of the major carriers.

The best overall value Galaxy S9 plan

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB | 28GB data | 300 international minutes| $95 pm For a limited time, Optus is offering double data on some of its handset and SIM-only contracts. This makes its Galaxy S9 and $85-plan combo exceptional value. You'll score a whopping 28GB of data to use over the month, as well as 300 international minutes. Streaming music from Spotify, Google Play Music, and iHeartRadio won't count towards your cap, and you'll get Optus' revered entertainment bundle, including Optus Sport, National Geographic and other Mobile TV services. Total cost over 24 months is $2,160

The best budget Galaxy S9 plans

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB | 2GB data | Data rollover | $68 pm Virgin Mobile is known for its budget offerings, and there's no exception when it comes to the Galaxy S9. For only $68 a month you'll net 2GB of data with data rollover, allowing you to rescue unused data for the following month. You'll also be able to stream your music on Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio without it counting towards your data cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,632

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB | 5GB data | 200 international SMS | $79.95 pm The best budget option we've seen comes from Woolworths Mobile, with this surprisingly data-heavy low-tier plan. While most competitors offer 1GB or maybe 2GB on their cheapest plans, Woolworths Mobile is offering a far more usable 5GB. The Small plan will also net you 200 international texts and access to the Telstra network, and if you're a commitment-phobe, you can leave the plan at any time and only have to pay off the price of the handset itself. Total cost over 24 months is $1,918.80

The best big data Galaxy S9 plans

Samsung Galaxy S9 256GB | 100GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | 1.5GB roaming data | $130 pm Optus consistently offers the best value in terms of plans with massive data, and while there are some that offer more in the way of GB (Vodafone's 150GB offering below, for instance), none provide as many included extras as Optus. This 100GB plan will allow you unlimited international and roaming calls, as well as a sweet 1.5GB of roaming data each month. You'll also get data-free streaming on services like Spotify, Google Play Music, Optus Sport, National Geographic and other Mobile TV services. Total cost over 24 months is $3,120

