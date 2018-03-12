The best 2-in-1 laptops of 2018: Top hybrid laptops ranked

Convertible and detachable 2-in-1 laptops may only have been around for a handful of years now, but pretty much everyone has taken a liking to them. These tablets-that-double-as-laptops aren’t as limited in functionality as iPads and Android slates, but they’re far better travelers than traditional notebooks, like the Surface Laptop.

Nearly every one of the top 2-in-1 laptops on the shelves in 2018, ship with Windows 10 pre-installed on their interface. Though there are some odd examples like the Cube iWork 1X that comes with both Windows and Android, those hybrids are few and far in between. The most common convertibles are the trans-formative Microsoft machines.

However, not all 2-in-1 laptops are the same. Some are bundled with styluses as neat little designer-centric embellishments, while others are free of bells and whistles.

At the same time, you’ll notice that certain 2-in-1 laptops make use of 360-degree hinges while the rest take advantage of detachable screens, independent of their physical keyboards.

If you don't care whether your laptop is convertible or not and just want the best there is, then you should check out our list of the best laptops in 2018.

HP Spectre x360 13

1. HP Spectre x360 13

Thin, light and handsome

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS UWVA-backlit multi-touch | Storage: 360GB – 512GB PCIe SSD

Ultra thin and light styling

Snappy keyboard

Lacks SD card reader

Especially thick bottom bezel

With Kaby Lake (a fancy code name for Intel's processor micro-architecture) now ruling the roost in terms of CPUs, HP decided it’s high time to flip the switch on its Spectre 2-in-1. With an overhauled keyboard and suave new logo, the HP Spectre x360 holds its own against anything Apple can show. In fact, some of the features have even drawn their inspiration from Apple's design.

The four-speaker arrangement, reminiscent of the iPad Pro, ensures user-facing sound regardless of its orientation. Meanwhile, the new x360 dual-wields USB-C ports for faster charging and data transfers. Sound familiar? At the same time, none of this stifles the battery life, which manages to exceed eight hours of straight use.

What’s more, the HP Spectre x360 can now be configured with a 4K screen and 1TB of SSD storage at a reasonable premium, making it even more deserving of the top spot on our list.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360

Asus ZenBook Flip UX360CA

2. Asus ZenBook Flip UX360CA

A convertible that doesn't need to be

CPU: Intel Core M6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 FHD IPS touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

All-day battery life

Roomy keyboard and trackpad

Convertible form factor compromises build quality

Tons of screen glare

Unlike the Asus ZenBook Flip UX305 before it, the ZenBook Flip UX360 ditches the MacBook Air doppelganger approach in favor of a hybrid design with a whole array of ports. Everything from USB-A to USB-C is present, along with micro HDMI and a micro SD card reader. At the same time, it doesn't neglect the wholly aluminum chassis of the yesteryears.

Although it’s still strikingly thin, the Asus ZenBook Flip UX360 still manages to bear more weight than many other laptops in its class due in part to its reversible display. On the upside, the keyboard and trackpad, which are notably large and comfortable, also contribute to the laptop’s heft.

While we’re still not sold on the practicality of Windows 10 in tablet mode, the ZenBook Flip UX360 is ultimately an excellent value.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip UX360

HP Pavilion x360 15

3. HP Pavilion x360 15

This 15-inch hybrid is more portable than you think

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 930M | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) UWVA WLED-backlit multitouch | Storage: 1TB

Impressive build quality

Nice price tag

Battery life should be better

Lacking on the performance front

Somewhat inevitably, the hybrid nature of the Pavilion x360 leads to its undoing. It's underpowered compared to similarly priced laptops, and lacks the responsiveness and lightness of dedicated tablets. It doesn't do a great job of being a truly compelling example of either of these things.

But its usability, attractive and sturdy design, along with the impressive price tag means that it shouldn't be completely dismissed – especially if you really want a machine that offers both laptop and tablet use modes.

Read the full review: HP Pavilion x360

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

4. Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

Whether for work or for fun, get your hands on this 2-in-1

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 – 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) touchscreen | Storage: 500GB – 1TB HDD, 128GB – 256GB SSD

Good battery life

Fetching touchscreen display

Short on ports

Sound is awful

Like every 2-in-1 on this list, the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 does it all. During the day it can be a laptop used for work or study, but flip that sucker inside out and it’s equally proficient as a tablet, optimal for watching movies or serving up a fresh dose of memes to your friends on Facebook.

The Inspiron 13 7000 is not unwieldy nor is it overwhelmingly loud and sultry. Rather, it manages to pull of an exquisite design without any of the pitfalls that usually afflict notebooks like this one.

It’s not perfect, seeing as the Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is a tad weak in the audio department. There’s a bit of a muffled sound dispelled from its middling speakers. This makes for a case where you’ll almost definitely want to shell out for a pair of nice headphones to go with it.

Despite this, the keyboard feels great, the screen looks great and the tablet mode leaves plenty of room for procrastination. There’s nothing that particularly stands out with the Dell Inspiron 7000, but if it ain’t broke...

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

Lenovo Yoga 720

5. Lenovo Yoga 720

A future-proof convertible rocking all the essentials

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS anti-glare display | Storage: 256GB SSD

Sturdy hinge

Responsive keyboard and trackpad

The cooling fans run a lot

Only one standard USB port

The Lenovo Yoga 720 is a rare instance of a hybrid that feels just as homely as a laptop as it does a tablet. Although it’s the kind that flips 360 degrees rather than toting a detachable hinge, the modest pricing and formidable design choices more than make up for a slight deficiency in versatility. What’s more, the Lenovo Yoga 720 shows off the pristine capabilities of Windows Hello by means of a neatly placed fingerprint scanner.

For the price, the Yoga 720 gives you a nice, crisp screen (even if the 1080p starting model isn’t ideal) as well as a nice and comfy keyboard and trackpad.

The only caveat is the ports, which are limited to two USB 3.1 Type-C’s and one very pertinent USB 3.0 slot. Everything else, such as HDMI output and SD card fidgeting will have to be done using pricey adapters. Then again, if you’re living in the future and handling everything through the cloud, there’s a lot to love about the Lenovo Yoga 720.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga 720