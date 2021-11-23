Some of the best Black Friday phone deals are on these cheap Oppo phones

While most of the Black Friday phone deals have only been about 10-20% off, we now and then see a great reduction on the Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, two mid-range Oppo phones from 2020.

The Black Friday deals have cut over 50% of the price off these phones, with £280 slashed from the asking price of the Reno 4 and a whopping £400 from the Reno 4 Pro's cost - that's a lot of money off from phones that didn't cost too much to begin with.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Oppo Reno 4 Black Friday deals

Oppo Reno 4: £499 Oppo Reno 4: £499 £219 at Amazon (save £280)

This mid-range phone is now very affordable in the sales, with a 56% reduction taking its mid-range price to a budget one. That's great for a fairly powerful 5G Android phone.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: £699 Oppo Reno 4 Pro: £699 £299 at Amazon (save £400)

This is a huge reduction for a fairly powerful 5G phone - it's one of the best deals we've seen over Black Friday on a pretty good mid-range mobile.

The Oppo Reno 4 has a 6.4-inch screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 48MP main camera.

The Reno 4 Pro has fairly similar specs, but its screen is bigger and curves at the edges - the handset also comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage instead of 8GB / 128GB like the non-Pro.

So which should you choose? Well now the Pro only costs £90, it's the no-brainer option - you get more storage, a faster phone and a bigger screen. Saying that, some people prefer mobiles with flat edges, or might not need double the storage, in which case the standard phone is fine.

We've collected the best prices for the Oppo Reno 4 and 4 Pro below - just note, the devices aren't available in all regions, so if you see nothing below it means there's nothing for you.

