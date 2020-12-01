Save 20% on an Amazon Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with this Black Friday deal

Upgrade your WiFi network to the latest WiFi 6 standards for 20% off with this Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, part of the latest Amazon Black Friday deals going live over the next couple of days (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack: $279 $223 at Amazon

The Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi pack will fill your entire home with speedy Wi-Fi 6, which is already awesome. But when you add in the Alexa integration and the stylish design, that $223 Black Friday deal looks mighty appealing. View Deal

With the introduction of the new WiFi 6 standard, it's time to upgrade your equipment to the latest hardware to take advantage of faster speeds, more device capacity, and superior coverage.

With this Black Friday deal on an Amazon Eero 6 System, you can get up to 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage and speeds of up to 500 Mbps for more than 75 simultaneously connected devices.

The system comes with one Eero 6 mesh dual-channel router and two Eero wifi extenders and only takes minutes to setup thanks to the Eero app, which also lets you control your network from wherever you are.

See our list of the best WiFi 6 routers you can get right now

Check out all the Black Friday deals we've seen so far

More Amazon Eero 6 system deals

Not in the US? You'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Eero 6 system from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best eero mesh Wi-Fi system deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 00 hrs 50 mins 35 secs Reduced Price Amazon eero mesh WiFi router Amazon Prime $99 $79 View Deal eero Single AC-Dual-Band Mesh... Abt Electronics $79 View Deal Reduced Price eero - AC Dual-Band Mesh... Best Buy $99.99 $79.99 View Deal Reduced Price Amazon eero mesh WiFi - 2 pack Amazon Prime $169 $118 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell