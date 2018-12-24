Samsung's next Galaxy Watch tipped to stick with Tizen and have Bixby onboard

Details on a new Samsung smartwatch have hit the web, but don't get your hopes up for a second generation Galaxy Watch, as it looks more like a small upgrade on the Gear Sport from 2017.

According to the information received by SamMobile, the wearable is codenamed 'Pulse' and carries the model number SM-R500.

The link to the Gear Sport comes via the model number, with SM-R600 referring to the older wearable - although a reduction in the number would be a slightly odd move as we tend to see numbers increase with new generations.

That throws into question the accuracy of this leak, so it's worth taking it with a pinch of salt for now.

A small upgrade

Naming aside, the leaked information claims the new Galaxy Watch will run Samsung's own Tizen software - as the South Korean firm continues to shun Wear OS - pack 4GB of storage and include the Bixby smart assistant including support for Bixby Reminder.

There's currently no word on screen size of whether this watch will come with a 4G variant.

In recent years Samsung has launched its new wearables at the Berlin-based show IFA at the start of September, but there's an outside chance this watch could make an appearance much earlier in 2019 alongside the Galaxy S10 if it is just a small, incremental upgrade.