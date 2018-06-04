Apple watchOS 5 release date, news and features

We’ve had over half a year to get to grips with watchOS 4 and now we’re hungry for more, so it's great to hear officially from Apple that it's set to launch watchOS 5 soon.

We liked the watchOS 4 software but there’s still plenty of room for improvement, so we're excited to finally learn what the company has planned for its next big update.

Below we've put all of the details we know so far about the update, but it's all currently being announced at WWDC 2018 so expect some of the details to change as it goes on.

So settle in and read on for everything we know so far about the Apple Watch's next big software upgrade followed by what we want to see from watchOS 5.

What is it? The next version of Apple's smartwatch operating system

The next version of Apple's smartwatch operating system When is it out? Just announced at WWDC on June 4, released September 2018

Just announced at WWDC on June 4, released September 2018 What will it cost? It will be a free update

Apple just announced the next-gen software at WWDC 2018 and as expected it's titled watchOS 5.

We don't expect to see the software launch on devices until September (around the same time rumors point to the Apple Watch 4 launching too) but hopefully we'll have further details on the release date by the end of the keynote.

watchOS 5 compatibility

Apple has yet to announce what versions of the Apple Watch will be compatible with watchOS 5 software. Previously the company has brought its latest software updates to all versions of the Apple Watch, and we're hoping it's a similar situation here.

Perhaps we'll hear at the end of the show whether it'll be available on all variants of the wearable.

watchOS 5 fitness

Within the activity app you can now start up competitions with your friends over seven days. If you win, you'll get a new reward to see within the app.

You'll spot on your wrist your friend's results over the week long period and you can even message your friend directly in the app to tease them and get them motivated to try and beat you.

Automatic workout detection is the big name feature for the Workouts app though, which is also getting an update in watchOS 5.

If you start running, the Workouts app will appear and it'll also give you end alerts when your heart rate drops down to normal, so you'll remember to turn your workout off when you're done.

Workouts is also getting new exercise modes for hiking and yoga. If you're going running you'll get pace alerts and cadences figures too.

watchOS 5 connectivity

There's a new feature coming to watchOS 5 called Walkie Talkie that'll allow you to speak to a friend who also has an Apple Watch.

You'll be able to set it up with anyone in your contacts who has a wearable set up, and once you've connected once they'll be able to send you a message at anytime when your watch is on.

The Walkie Talkie feature will send a vibration through to the other person's wrist and then play your message, much like a normal walkie talkie would.

This feature got a lot of cheering on stage at WWDC, but one interesting thing is that Apple originally announced this feature back in 2014. It just never released the feature on the original Apple Watch.

Apple announces a Walkie-Talkie app for the Apple Watch. Here's a little secret for those Apple history fans: this was actually announced all the way back in 2014, but it never was released. https://t.co/L6sx0jjSlQJune 4, 2018

What has changed here to mean Apple wants to include it in watchOS 5 is unclear, but it'll be a fun feature for people to play around with when the software lands later this year.

watchOS 5 watch faces

The Siri watch face upgrades on stage at WWDC

The Siri watch face is getting a few upgrades including sports scores, the time you should leave for your commute and third-party apps are coming to the watch face too.

We've seen apps like Citymapper, Nike+ Run Club and Lose It appear on stage, but there are going to be lots more coming soon. The new Siri Shortcuts feature announced as part of iOS 12 will also be coming to the Siri watch face too.

You'll also now just be able to raise the watch and speak to Siri, so you won't need to say "Hey Siri" to activate it.

There's also a new Pride watch face to match the Pride watch band from Apple, which you can download from today onto your Apple Watch.

Apple didn't announce the rumored third-party watch faces feature at WWDC 2018, so it seems those rumors were incorrect. Either that, or it's something the company is holding back for a future watchOS 5 update or perhaps even watchOS 6.

watchOS 5 notifications

Web contact is now available in your messages on your wrist, so if someone sends you a link in an iMessage you'll be able to see a small preview of how it appears online.

It won't be lots of information, but it'll give you an idea of whether you need to open it up on your phone.

watchOS 5 apps

The Podcasts app is finally coming to the Apple Watch. You can stream Podcasts directly to your wrist or listen to them from your watch if you've downloaded them previously.

Apple is also allowing music and podcast apps to play music in the background while you use another app on your wrist. It means you can keep listening to a podcast while messing around in Apple Pay or reading some messages.

Everything below this point is from our original Apple watchOS 5 what we want to see article, and we've left it here so you can see what we originally wanted. We're in the process of updating it, so you'll start to see the rumors disappear and the new features be included very soon.

What we want to see

We might not know much about watchOS 5 yet, but we know what we want from it. The following things top our list:

1. Third-party watch faces

Apple watchOS 4 has some good watch faces, but it needs far more.

There are plenty of different ways to customize the hardware of an Apple Watch, but the software is – unsurprisingly coming from Apple – very locked down.

That extends to the watch faces, which are limited to a handful of official ones. Sure, there’s no end of complications you can add to them, but we’d love to see Apple open its watches up to third-party faces with watchOS 5, so that users will quickly have hundreds or thousands to choose from.

2. Improved on-watch settings

The Apple Watch 3 LTE should be a truly phone-free smartwatch, but even that model requires you to head to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone to change many of the settings.

It’s clunky, so we’d like to see everything become controllable and customizable directly from the Apple Watch itself as part of the next major software update.

3. Always-on face

The least we expect from a watch is to always be able to see the time.

An always-on watch face is sure to drain the battery more quickly than one that requires a gesture or a press to wake up, but we’d still like it as an option in watchOS 5.

It doesn’t have to be fully lit up either – Apple could always take inspiration from Android Wear or always-on phone screens and have a partially lit, static always-on display that simply shows the time.

Done that way the hit on the battery might not be too extreme, and the Apple Watch 3 with its fairly lengthy life could probably survive a day of display.

4. Software optimizations

Apps will often open slowly on the Apple Watch, treating you to a spinning icon before they load. This is true even on the Apple Watch 3 and is something we want to see an end of.

Much of the issue will probably be hardware related, but further software optimizations as part of watchOS 5 could make a difference too.

5. Slicker Siri

Siri is in some ways more useful on the Apple Watch than the iPhone, given that other interactions are more limited, but there’s also a lot of room for improvement.

For one thing, apps don’t always launch when asked to and Siri doesn’t always accurately hear what we’re saying. Both of these things really need to be worked on for watchOS 5 so that Siri becomes a reliable way of interacting with your watch.

6. Customizable Control Center

Control Center on the Apple Watch could learn from its iOS counterpart.

iOS now gives you some amount of say in what appears in Control Center, but watchOS still doesn’t. For watchOS 5 we’d like the ability to add and remove shortcuts and toggles, as well as being able to re-order them, so there’s never more swiping and tapping than absolutely necessary.

7. More and better apps

Apple watchOS has a fair few apps at this point, but it still lags way behind iOS, and many of the apps are very limited or just a bit gimmicky.

There are certainly some very useful ones, but if you’re anything like us you’re probably only regularly using a handful.

Of course, making truly good apps for a screen this size is sure to be a challenge, but if the Apple Watch ever hopes to become more than just a luxury then good apps is one of the main things it needs.

This isn’t something that specifically requires watchOS 5, but if Apple can work with key developers to have new and improved apps ready for the next big software update then that could give it something to shout about.

8. Android support

This is at once the least likely of our wishes and the one we want most. Making watchOS play nice with Android phones would make the Apple Watch a viable choice for millions more people.

Not only that, it would give existing owners and anyone considering a purchase the peace of mind that their expensive watch will be usable no matter what phone they end up with in the future.

This probably won’t happen, but you never know. Apple understandably will be wanting to keep people within iOS, but if it wants to increase its already sizeable share of the smartwatch market then Android compatibility could be a risk that’s worth taking.