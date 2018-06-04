Apple WWDC 2018: all of the news from today's keynote

The Apple WWDC 2018 keynote date is today, and we're in San Jose covering all of the news, including the headline software announcement: the iOS 12 update.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and his senior staff will make this a software-focused keynote, according to new Apple rumors, with iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 a given at this point.

But that can't be all. A lot of on the line for Apple in 2018. Google wowed us with its Google IO keynote and groundbreaking demos last month. At WWDC 2018, Apple's software has a lot to answer for, including the many annoying iOS 11 problems.

For developers, WWDC offers a chance to get an idea of what they’ll be working with in 2018 so they can start planning. They can expect to be able to download iOS 12 developer beta 1 on June 6, if history tell us anything.

For everyone else, it’s a glimpse at the interface refinements for current iPhones and iPads, and exciting new hints ahead of the theorized iPhone 9 and iPhone XI.

But what about new hardware? Last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference gave us a first look at the HomePod, as well as the iPad Pro 12.9 and iPad Pro 10.5.

We're overdue for new MacBooks and an iPhone SE 2. Apple is supposedly planning less hardware for WWDC 2018. But here's what is generating the biggest news.

The Apple WWDC 2018 start time is today, June 4 at 10am PT. That makes it 1:00 pm ET, 6pm BST, or Tuesday 3:00 am AEST if you're in Australia.

We're here in person updating this page from the venue McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple will also live stream its developers conference.

In a surprise twist, you'll be able to watch the keynote live video from a Chrome or FireFox browser. Apple usually insists you switch to Safari or, if you're on a Windows 10 PC, on the Microsoft Edge browser.

Onto the expected announcements, freshly updated in real-time.

iOS 12 and ARKit 2.0

Brace yourself, Apple is about to unveil iOS 12 features for the first time at WWDC 2018, among other software sneak peeks.

iOS 12 was due to see an intriguing home screen redesign and tweaks to core apps like Mail, Camera and Photos, but that’s said to have been shelved in favor of stability improvements.

Apple was also said to be prepping a way to make both first- and third-party iOS 12 apps easier to port over to Mac computers. We may see the groundwork for that at WWDC 2018, with more to come at future Apple events.

On the one hand, iOS 12 sounds less exciting due to its security and performance focus. On the other hand, it needs that. iOS 11 problems like the awful-sounding 'black dot' bug were PR for Apple and an unpleasant experience for users.

Rumors indicate that iOS 12 will still have new features, including the continued push of Apple’s Augmented Reality (AR) ambitions with ARKit 2.0. It's tipped to include an experience in which users of two different devices can see the same thing.

That sounds like a lot like multiplayer AR gaming. Apple is also thought to be adding the ability to leave virtual objects in the virtual space and come back to them later.

Apple's still-surface-deep Health app may get a small boost at WWDC 2018, and parental controls will almost certainly be in the spotlight, especially after recent concerns over childhood phone addiction. Google did it at its recent keynote.

Animoji might show up in more places in iOS 12, such as in FaceTime in iOS 12 beta and, eventually, on the new iPad Pro 2018 when that hardware is ready to launch.

Expanded use of NFC chips found inside recent iPhones (iPhone 6S and newer) are rumored to include capabilities to unlock hotel room doors. It's about time Apple takes this chip beyond simply making Apple Pay payments.

Then there are the more long-shot features: an always-on display for the iPhone X would be a great way to show off the OLED screen technology, grouped notifications replace the current chronological notification mess we have now, and we hope that Apple will offer the ability to change cameras settings directly in the camera app instead of having to dig through one phone settings menu after another.

Unfortunately, with security and performance taking the lead roles in iOS 12, we may see the company push the more exciting features to iOS 13, like a paid subscription to a premium version of Apple News, in 2019. At the very least, we're hoping that iOS 12 will improve the recently erratic keyboard autocorrect.

iPhone SE 2 debut

Apple can't force everyone to get a smartphone with a 5.5-inch screen, and with that in mind, it can't hold out on upgrading the original iPhone SE forever.

iPhone SE 2 leaks ahead of WWDC 2018 make it seem as if Apple's one-hand-friendly iPhone is getting an update this year. But we remain slightly skeptical of its timing.

The Eurasian Economic Commission had a number of new iOS 11 devices registered with it recently. There's a strong record of products leaked by the agency launching within a couple months of registration with the agency, so WWDC on June 4 would be a grand stage for something to launch within that time frame.

We expect a new iPhone X2, iPhone X2 Plus, and a cheaper LCD iPhone in 2018, but we don't believe they'll launch until September. It would be highly unusual for Apple to launch a successor to the iPhone X so soon, especially since the iPhone X itself launched late into 2017. That's why odds are in favor of the device registration pointing towards a new iPhone SE 2 in a variety of sizes and colors.

Though we've been waiting over two years to see an update of the iPhone SE, we may not be waiting much longer.

watchOS 5 unveiling

The Apple Watch 3 just came out a few months ago with a focus on the LTE model and running, but it should take its wellness-focused features even further in 2018.

Sleep tracking is what we have our eye on for watchOS 5. After all, Apple bought Beddit in May of last year. It's about time for its sleep tracking expertise to wake up.

We also hope to see more customizations come to Control Center, new watch faces, and software that makes room for an always-on watch face in the Apple Watch 4.

New iPhone 2018 hints at WWDC 2018?

A new iPhone X, or an iPhone XI, with a lower price tag might be a long shot for WWDC. We don't expect new iPhones at the keynote.

Apple is likely to save any phone reveals for September when it historically launches new iPhones. That said, any new features Apple mentions for iOS 12 could give us hints about what it’s planning for future phones.

The latest rumors suggest that three models of the iPhone XI will be coming this year. With one expected to have an extra large 6.46-inch screen while the other has a 5.85-screen, both OLED displays. Neither will be cheap, and it's been suggested that they may switch from running on Qualcomm modems to ones made by Intel.

As for rumors of a cheaper iPhone X, rumors have floated around about a version lacking 3D Touch and using a cheaper LCD display could be that cheaper iPhone X, but we’ll probably be waiting a few months after WWDC to find out.

The redesigned Mac Pro – finally:

We’ve known a redesigned Mac Pro is coming eventually, and Apple even recently made a point of reminding everyone when it said the following in a press release:

“In addition to the new iMac Pro, Apple is working on a completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro architected for pro customers who need the highest performance, high-throughput system in a modular, upgradeable design, as well as a new high-end pro display.”

It’s been a long wait, but a Mac 2018 could finally debut at WWDC. The conference has introduced updates to Apple’s computer lineup in the past, and what better group to tout a new, powerful desktop computer to than a bunch of developers. The new Mac Pro may also be one of the computers to come installed with Apple’s new, custom co-processors.

New Apple display to go along with it

With the redesigned Mac Pro expected, WWDC would also be the perfect time for Apple to reveal that “new high-end pro display” it has mentioned. Anyone who goes for the new Mac Pro will be looking for a quality display to use with it, but the 5K LG monitor that Apple currently sells may feel dated by June. It’s far more likely is Apple revealing the new display. 8K perhaps?

New MacBooks and Mac mini?

Look out, Apple is running out of MacBook Pros. That's a big hint that it could be updating to a new line of laptops.

We're also expected to see new MacBooks and an at-last updated Mac Mini could be revealed. The MacBooks may only get minor updates, with upgrades to some of the internals and an increase to the maximum supported RAM. Updated MacBooks may also come with those new co-processors expected to show up in a new Mac Pro.

The new MacBook could also come with the anticipated support of iOS apps in macOS. Pricing is expected to line up with the prices of the MacBook lineup it would replace, and we believe it could arrive as early as April. A new MacBook Air may be joining it while Apple announces new computers.

The hope is for the Mac Mini at long last to see an update as well. It’s been over three years since Apple last updated the Mac Mini, and it will be closer to four years when WWDC rolls around.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, brought it up last year, saying “The Mac mini is an important product in our line,” but not suggesting an update was imminent. Similarly, MacRumors reported in October that a reader received an email from Tim Cook which stated, “while it is not time to share any details, we do plan for Mac mini to be an important part of our product line going forward.” All the same, the small and affordable desktop option is still running on Intel Haswell processors (which are a few generations old), and is at least as due for an update as any other computer mentioned here.

New iPad Pro 2018 hints?

There’s likely going to be iPad Pro 3 news this year, even if the next tablet doesn’t actually get called the iPad Pro 3. The last update to the iPad Pro landed in June of 2017, so a refresh at WWDC doesn’t seem like a complete stretch.

We're still expected an announcement later this year. Rumors suggest it will come in 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch varieties, include Face ID, a TrueDepth camera and have a bezel-less design inspired by the iPhone X.

With any luck, Apple will also take steps to make the new iPad Pro in 2018 more of laptop replacement than earlier models have managed to be. But, the latest rumors seem to be pointing to a release separate from WWDC. Instead, we may be getting a different iPad refresh.

We already for an entry-level new iPad 2018 with a 9.7-inch screen, one that's ideal for schools. It's time for the Pro-level iPad to get its refresh this year.

Get ready for Apple TV content

The news surrounding Apple’s push into original TV content has been mounting, and WWDC 2018 may be when we get some more info. At last year’s WWDC, Apple didn’t talk much about its television programming plans, simply revealing the addition of Amazon Prime Video to its Apple TV app offerings. But, with original content on the way, there could be a fair bit more to talk about this year.

Apple has already started toying with original content, with Carpool Karaoke as an example. And it has also put more than $1 billion toward original programming, with its first efforts due to launch as soon as March 2019.

What kind of content can more than a billion dollars create? Well, it can get Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller (of Starz’s American Gods) involved, and it’s gotten Breaking Bad showrunners Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg on board. Deadline recently reported Apple's plans for a new animated series called 'Central Park' with some star power behind it.

While Apple is busy highlighting other cool stuff it has coming at WWDC 2018, why not top it off with exciting new TV show previews, even if they are nine months away?

Stay tuned as we update our expectations for WWDC 2018 with more Apple news and rumors as we hear them live.