Sony Xperia Z2 UK release date is May 1, but pre-orders to ship next week

Sony has confirmed the official UK release date for the Sony Xperia Z2 handset will be May 1, following reported delays attributed to stock shortages.

The device will officially go on sale on May Day, but third-party retailers are promising to ship the device from next Monday April 14 to those who pre-order online.

That means, customers who choose to order through Carphone Warehouse or Phones 4U, could get the device two weeks before general sale begins.

Sounds a little confusing doesn't it? Well the likelihood is Sony managed to get some handsets to retailers, but those reported stock shortages have meant the official on sale date has been pushed back.

Flagship

The Xperia Z2 is Sony's latest flagship handset, announced at MWC 2014 in late February, and succeeds the relatively recent Xperia Z1.

The 5.2-inch device brings a 1080p full HD screen resolution at 441ppi, a 20-megapixel camera and the ability to shoot video footage in 4K.

It also features the new, quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor clocked at 2.3GHz, a giant 3,200mAh battery, 2GB RAM and Android 4.4 KitKat.

Via Pocket-Lint