O2's Dell Streak Android 2.2 update 'this week'

O2 looks likely to be pushing out the new update to the Dell Streak in the near future, bringing with it a raft of new features.

The overhaul has been confirmed on Twitter by O2 a few hours ago, with the site's official feed stating: "Great news for our Dell Streak owners – the 2.2 Froyo update is coming this week!"

Whether this will actually happen on time, we don't know – of course we trust any UK network, but Android updates are notorious for their delays, for whatever reason.

Slew of features

The update brings a raft of changes, from an overhauled UI to improved Exchange support and Flash video in the browser.

The update is already available for those that paid to get the Streak on a SIM-free deal, and has garnered positive feedback already.

If you've forked out the masses of cash to pick up this phone-cum-tablet, then you're probably itching to get your hands on the latest update, so let's just hope it comes in a timely fashion.