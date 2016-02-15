Trending
Apple heads back to 1970 to fix the iPhone's bricking problem

But not just yet

Apple has acknowledged that switching your iPhone's date back to May 1970, or earlier in that year, will brick your phone beyond use - and it is working on a fix.

A number of users were fooled into switching their device back to January 1, 1970, after a Reddit post suggested it would give a 70's themed Easter egg, but instead it bricked their devices so they couldn't restart their phones.

Apple has now updated its support page to admit the problem exists. It says: "Manually changing the date to May 1970 or earlier can prevent your iOS device from turning on after a restart."

Apple also said an upcoming software update would bring a solution to the problem, but there's no sign of when it will actually land.

If you've already had the problem affect your phone, Apple's advice is to contact Apple Support.

