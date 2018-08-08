NOW TV just made Sky Sports deals more affordable - but only if you're quick

NOW TV has just announced its aptly named Season Ticket which lets footy fans get all the season's Sky Sports action for less. It's a limited time deal that will save you more than £100 - the usual price of over £300 has been slashed to £179 which gets you access to over 500 football games, including 126 Premier League matches.

It also includes Sky Bet EFL Championship, SPFL and Carabao Cup action. But it doesn't stop there, this pass lets you follow England, too, as they compete in the UEFA Nations League this autumn. Time to dust off those Southgate waistcoats.

Beyond football you also get access to the other Sky Sports action from rugby to cricket to golf – there's ball-based action for everyone. Combine that with a BT Sport deal, and you have the best of both worlds.

Be fast though, as the Premier League starts on August 10 and this offer will no longer be available after August 20. When you bear in mind this is a 10-month pass and a monthly pass sets you back £33.99, you could really do well with this deal. What a result!