Newegg Black Friday and Cyber Monday: what to expect this year

Newegg's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals are approaching soon, and we're already anticipating big savings any and all electronics. When Black Friday officially kicks off on November 23, Newegg will be on of the best places to save on electronics.

When to get the best deals at Newegg on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

When to get the best deals at Newegg on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Hot tip: Newegg has traditionally launched its Black Friday sales page well before Black Friday, which is November 23 this year. However, it's appearance should be considered more of a cheat-sheet as it doesn't list individual deal prices until later. The same goes for its Cyber Monday deals.

How to get the best deals at Newegg on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Newegg has earned its reputation as a trusted retailer of computers and components, dealing in everything from laptops and desktops to motherboards and liquid cooling systems. Whether you're building your own PC or buying one ready-built, Newegg is the place to find what you're looking for.

However, Newegg's price cuts don't stop at PCs. On Black Friday 2018, we expect the company will offer massive savings on phones, drones, home goods, smartwatches and car tech, just to name a few.

How do we know? Because Newegg offered deals on these very same product categories last year.

Now beyond the main Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages, the company also serves up its own version of Amazon Lightning Deals in the form of Newegg Flash Sales and Shell Shockers. These deals often offer even deeper discounts than your typical sale price, but they're often only available for a short time.

Newegg also sends out email deals, so you'll want to sign up for their newsletter ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities. Users on Newegg's Mobile app will also be able to shop for deals exclusive to smartphones, tablets and the odd Chromebook.

For the ultimate Newegg deals, you may want to sign up for a Premier account. Like Amazon Prime, this Newegg subscription service grants you free expedited shipping, rush processing and, most importantly, exclusive deals.

5 best deals at Newegg last year

Xbox One S 500GB game bundle was $249 (usually $279.99)

You're going to see a lot of Xbox One deals this holiday season, but you don't have to wait to save thanks to this discounted machine. Not only do you get an Xbox One S, but you'll also get Battlefield 1 and one month of EA Access thrown in for free.

WD My Book 8TB was $184 (usually $229)

Between 4K games and the massive size of modern games you can never have enough storage. External storage systems are a great way of expanding your data capacity and luckily for you Newegg is selling the WD My Book 8TB at a cool $45 off.



Polk Audio Monitor40 Series II was $107.99 (usually $299.99)

If you're someone who sits at your desk for a long time each day, you deserve a good set of bookshelf speakers. This Polk model is steeply discounted right now, so act fast before it goes back to its regular price.

Acer Aspire E5-575G-728Q was $699.99 (usually $799)

This Acer laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB DDR4 memory is currently $100 off. You won't find this laptop in this configuration anywhere else, so get it while you still have a chance.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Y710 Cube was $1,449 (usually $1,999)

On the hunt for a new desktop? Consider Lenovo's Y710 Cube with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 memory and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. At $550 off, this discounted gaming desktop also comes with a free copy of Destiny 2 game thrown in. This deal is so good you'll want to pat yourself on the back for scoring it.

Acer GN276HL Black 27" gaming monitor was $279 (usually $329)

This Acer monitor offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz, making images pop off the screen for both working or gaming. Whether you need a display, new monitor or second screen, with the price lowered by $50, now's a great time pick this deal up.

Samsung UN40MU7000FXZA 40" 4K HDR TV was was $497 (usually $699)

Getting onboard with the latest and greatest television tech doesn't have to cost you a boatload of cash. Equip your home with a TV that's perfectly suited for gaming on the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, in addition to being a showcase for all of that sweet HDR-ready content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

5 deals predictions for 2018

You should be able to find stellar savings on just about any electronic device you could want, including PCs, laptops, components, peripherals, gaming consoles and drones. You really should check Newegg first before any other retailer to see what deals are available on Black Friday. You may save more on Newegg than anywhere else on some items.

PC & laptop Newegg Black Friday deals

No shock here. Expect laptop deals from the likes of Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, MSI and many more are likely to get huge discounts at Newegg on Black Friday.

Desktop Newegg Black Friday deals

Black Friday will be a great time to save on a desktop at Newegg. Once again, top manufacturers like ABS, Acer, Cyberpower, and Dell will almost certainly put their best sales forward.

4KTV Newegg Black Friday deals

Oh yes, you'll find plenty of 4K TV deals at Newegg this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Samsung, LG and Vizio are just some of the names you'll see with discounted high-res screens populating Newegg's pages.

Gaming Newegg Black Friday deals

Gaming deals and Black Friday go together like bread and cheese, and Newegg will undoubtedly partake with deals on systems like the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro . Look for these popular consoles to get bundled with games for even more Black Friday savings.

Reasons to choose or avoid Newegg

Not only does Newegg serve up some of the best deals, it's one of the few e-tailers that doesn't charge sales tax. Technically, you're supposed to pay back that use tax later on – but that's later on!

Buying from Newegg will net you the lowest prices possible between all the dollars and percent off deals as well as skirting the man with your online purchases

Newegg carries just about any kind of device you can plug into a wall or run on a battery, however it's catalog is focused much more on electronics. It has some home goods, but you'll find more of that and furniture on sale from Amazon and Walmart.

And it won't just be sales on the "usual suspects" like PCs, laptops, game consoles and components, but also home goods like coffee makers, vacuum cleaners and power tools.

We can’t predict what products will go on sale and for how much, but we’ll be here with you every step of the way, giving you latest deals, bundles and other discounts you shouldn’t miss from Newegg on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

