iPad Pro sales hit lowest price yet on latest model at Amazon

The latest iPad Pro sales are offering up the lowest price we've ever seen on the 2020 model this week. That means you can pick up the all-new premium tablet for for just $949 right now, $50 cheaper than the launch MSRP.

These discounts aren't reflected across higher storage models, but we've also found a $220 reduction on the 2018 iPad Pro, offering up 256GB of space for $929. That means the choice is yours as to whether you want to prioritize the latest model, with faster A12Z Bionic processing and LiDAR for augmented reality, or more storage in a slightly older version.

These iPad Pro sales also come off the back of a selection of cheaper 2019 iPad deals earlier this month. These prices have jumped back up again over the last couple of days, though you'll still find a 32GB iPad for $279.

We're rounding up the latest iPad Pro sales below, and if you're in the UK or Australia you can also find the best prices around further down the page.

Check out all the latest iPad deals and prices

iPad Pro sales

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi - 128GB | $999 $949 at Amazon

In slashing $50 off the price of the latest 2020 iPad Pro, Amazon is now offering Apple's most powerful tablet for its cheapest price yet. That's a fantastic offer considering it was only released a few short months ago. This is a popular deal, so stock is limited. You can still order your iPad at this price, but the next round of inventory is due to ship on June 17.

View Deal

2018 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi - 256GB | $1,149 $929 at Amazon

If you're looking for more storage, you'll find this 256GB iPad Pro on sale right now as well. The 3rd generation iPad Pro has seen its fair share of discounts since the 2020 version was released just a few months ago. We've only seen this iPad go $20 lower on Amazon, which makes this $929 price tag well worth it if you missed out on those previous iPad Pro sales.

View Deal

More cheap iPad deals

iPad 2019 10.2-inch, WiFi - 32GB | $329 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the 32GB 2019 iPad at Amazon, now available for just $280. This item will be back in stock on June 17th, but you can still order yours for when that stock does arrive.

View Deal

If you're not quite feeling the Apple models, we're also rounding up the best Surface Pro prices and deals. Or, if you want to stick with Apple, you'll also find a range of MacBook deals and sales right here as well.