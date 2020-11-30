Insane Cyber Monday saving on this RTX 2080 Alienware M15 R2 gaming laptop

Move fast and grab this Dell Alienware M15 R2 gaming laptop for just $2,199.99 over on Dell's website - a massive $1,250 off the retail price - in one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen so far. Not only are you getting a 9th-generation i9 processor, but this powerful gaming machine is also equipped with an RTX 2080 graphics card and 2TB of super-fast SSD storage. This offer is in limited quantity and flying off the shelves, so act fast if you want to snatch one for yourself!



Best saving on a gaming laptop Dell Alienware m15 R2: $3,449.99 $2,199.99 at Dell

Save $1250 - Slay the competition with the Dell Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop with 9th-generation Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 VRAM graphics, 16GB RAM, 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD 300Hz display with 3ms response time.View Deal

The Dell Alienware m15 R2 is one of the best gaming laptops we've seen in recent years and it's an even better piece of kit with this huge Cyber Monday deal over on Dell's website.

This gaming laptop is a premium, high demand product so we were astounded to see $1,250 knocked off the price. The powerful specs mean that the M15 R2 will handle any game you throw at it, and with a whopping 2TB of M.2 SSD storage, you'll have to seriously load up on the games before you consider having to delete anything.

