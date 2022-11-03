Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything we expect

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are on their way, so whether you're looking to pick up your first entry level rig or you're upgrading to the latest and greatest components, there are bound to be plenty of savings heading your way. The end of the month will bring out a wave of discounts, likely topping the record low prices we've seen throughout 2022 and offering up excellent value overall. However, knowing when to take the leap on a Black Friday deal, and when to wait for Cyber Monday, isn't always an easy decision.

We do expect the very best offers of the holiday sale to land over the Friday itself. However, there will still be plenty of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals up for grabs when the weekend rolls over. If you happen to miss out on the first round of discounts, these offers will still be there to save you plenty of cash.

We've been tracking gaming laptop deals for years now, so we know the specs you need to be looking for and the prices you should be paying. Once these discounts land, things are going to move fast so it pays to get your research in now. We're rounding up all the dates, models, and retailers you need to know about before this year's annual sales extravaganza. Armed with all that prep-work, you'll be able to find the exact Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for your budget and setup.

Of course, we'll also be bringing you all the greatest offers when such discounts do hit the shelves, so stay tuned for our top picks come November 28.

Should you wait until Cyber Monday to buy a gaming laptop?

We generally don’t advise waiting until Cyber Monday to make a larger purchase - but in our experience, gaming laptop deals tend to hold just as much value in the second round of savings as they do the first. That’s because of retailers like Newegg in the US and Ebuyer in the UK. These warehouse stores are well known for offering particularly low prices on rigs that didn’t see enough action in official Black Friday discounts. While cheaper machines will likely sell out at their sale prices before Cyber Monday gets into its swing, those on the hunt for an RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 model could well find their grail.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals: Our predictions

When will Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals start on November 28 this year, but it’s worth noting that the majority of these discounts will simply be leftovers from Friday’s sale. Outside of these offers, though - and unlike many other products - we have seen new price cuts landing in this second sale in the past. New offers generally hit the shelves on the Sunday before the official sale begins.

What Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals do we expect in 2022?

With Intel’s 12th generation processors maturing on the shelves and an onslaught of RTX 40-Series rigs on the horizon, 2022 already looks like a good year for Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. We’ve already seen big savings on a range of high-end, mid-range, and budget rigs in October’s early sales events, so we’re hopeful for some particularly strong discounts this year. The full holiday sale will centre around machines running 11th and 12th generation Intel processors and RTX 30-Series graphics cards, but how many will survive through to Cyber Monday and which models should you hold out for?

The biggest players in 2022’s Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals will be MSI, the Asus TUF range, and Lenovo’s Legion line. These rigs are popular enough to still command impressive discounts, but don’t tend to top high-end shopping lists. That means they’ll last through the crowds of Black Friday while still offering excellent value for money over the weekend. We’d recommend keeping a close eye on the MSI Pulse GL66 and the 2022 version of the Asus TUF Dash F15 in particular.

Both of these machines have been offering 11th and 12th generation Intel i7 processors and RTX 3060 / 3070 / 3080 graphics cards for particularly low prices in recent months. In general, though, we’re expecting RTX 3050 rigs to hit the $600 - $750 / £600 - £750 mark, while RTX 3060 machines should be sticking under $1,000 / £1,000. RTX 3070 versions of these laptops could crossover here, with some configurations perching at $999 / £999 while on sale (a rare position we’ve spotted a few times recently). If you’re after an all-singing, all-dancing RTX 3080, however, you’ll likely be able to find a budget machine for around $1,500 / £1,500 based on recent offers - $200 / £200 cheaper than last year’s Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals.

How to find the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

1. Know the configuration you need

You’ll need to start preparing for Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals well ahead of time to make sure you’re getting the right machine for your needs. There’s no point in saving three figures if you’re spending big on power that you simply won’t need. Sometimes the best discounts are the ones that fit into your budget and needs, rather than the biggest price cuts overall. That means you’ll need to work out which processor and GPU you’ll need, and how much RAM you’re after. If you’re aiming for a budget entry level device, for example, an 11th generation i5 CPU will suffice, with a GTX 1660 or RTX 3050 graphics card and 8GB RAM.

2. Price watch

Once you know the specs you’re after, it’s time to find some models that meet your budget and watch their prices over the next few weeks. Knowing where a machine has been before Black Friday will help you work out whether to pull the trigger on a discount ahead of time, or if you can afford to wait it out for Cyber Monday. You’ll also be better equipped to quickly spot a high quality discount when the time comes - which will be particularly handy when the pressure’s on.

3. Price check

Once you’ve found the right laptop at the right price on Cyber Monday, it’s important to have a quick shop around. Retailers generally price match each other automatically during this period, but many also offer additional incentives to set themselves apart from the competition. You could be missing out on free games, subscriptions, shipping, or additional rebate offers if you go with the first store you see.

Last year's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, RTX 3050 Ti, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,218.99 $799.99 at Dell

This was perfect for playing all your favourite competitive titles, equipped with the latest components from Intel and Nvidia, but at this price it didn't stick around for long.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, RTX 3060, Intel Core i9, 40GB RAM: $3,329 $2,449 at Newegg

You could save $880 on this incredible gaming laptop from ROG, one of the most respected producers of gaming laptops in the world. Not only were you getting that RTX 3060 GPU, but also an 11th-gen Intel i9 processor and a whopping 40GB of RAM.

(opens in new tab) MSI Creator 15 A11UE-491, Intel Core i7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,849 $1,449 at Newegg

Save $400 - Cyber Monday saw this mid-range laptop from MSI's Creator line at 22% off. That was $400 in savings for a notebook that will see you through your creative workflows, including photo and video editing, graphics designs work, or gaming session streaming. Besides the 11th-gen i7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM innards, you were also getting that crisp 4K display.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,999 $1,899 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate)

Save $1,100 - Right off the bat, you were saving $800 with this Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, but with an additional mail-in rebate offer, you could save another $300, bringing the total savings to $1,100. This was definitely one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we'd seen.

(opens in new tab) MSI GP66 Leopard, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD: $2,299 $1,799 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate offer)

Save $500 - You could save $400 instantly on this MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop and get an $100 back with a mail-in rebate offer. Featuring an RTX 3080 GPU and a 240Hz FHD (1080p) display, the visuals on this gaming laptop are going to be some of the best you're going to find anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 MD, Intel Core i5, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,199 $849 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate offer)

Save $350 - Getting RTX 30-series graphics on a gaming laptop for less than $1,000 is a tall order, but with this RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop from Gigabyte at Newegg, you could get one for less than $850.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 (2020, 4K OLED Touch): $3,299 $1,799 at Best Buy

Save $1,500 - The Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) gaming laptop might not have the latest RTX 3080 GPU, but with an RTX 2080 Super, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, this was still a gaming powerhouse with a gorgeous 4K OLED display, at just $1,799 at Best Buy.

Last year's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3060 (Limited Edition): £1,399.99 £1,099.99 at Overclockers

Save £300 - This incredible gaming laptop came equipped with an Intel 11th Generation i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics card and a 144Hz FHD Screen. Plus, you were getting a free helmet and sword model to display in your gaming den.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R6, Intel Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,448.99 £2,338.99 at Dell

While this wasn't a huge saving, getting £110 knocked off the retail price of this impressive Alienware gaming laptop was nothing to sniff at. Equipped with an RTX 3080, this was packing some serious power, and should be able to run just about anything you throw at it.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash FX516PM: £1,019.99 £899.99 at OverClockers

(opens in new tab)You could grab this Asus TUF Dash FX516 with a tasty £200 discount. It's a great budget gaming laptop, equipped with a fast 144Hz display, an RTX 3060 GPU and a Core i7 processor, ideal for running your games and daily applications.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3050: £898.99 £798.98 at Scan

(opens in new tab)Save £100 - Need an affordable gaming laptop, but don't want to compromise on hardware? This budget-friendly MSI Katana was equipped with a latest 11th gen i5 processor, and RTX 3050 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash FX516PM: £1,019 £899 at Amazon

The Asus TUF Dash FX516 isn't the most premium gaming laptop in the world, but with a fast 144Hz display, an RTX 3060 and a Core i7 processor, it's an excellent little gaming laptop, especially when you can get it at a discount.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R6, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3080, 1TB: £2,449 £1,999 at Dell

Save £450 - Any gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 GPU is in high demand, especially one with a huge £450 saving like this. It's a gorgeous design, with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. This deal sold out fast.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £1,099.99 £1,014 at Amazon

Save £85 - You could get gaming for less thanks to this incredible Acer Nitro 5 laptop, packed with an RTX 3060 GPU that gives you features like DLSS and raytracing to enhance your playing experiences.