How to watch the British Grand Prix online: stream F1 live for free from anywhere

British Grand Prix - where and when The 3.7 mile/5.9km track at Silverstone has hosted the British Grand Prix without interruption for over 30 years now, making it one of the most well-known and revered of the F1 circuits. The weekend's action kicks off on July 5, with the race itself taking place on Sunday 7. Here are the dates and times you need to boomark: Practice 1 - Friday July 5 at 10am BST (5am ET, 2am PT) Practice 2 - Friday July 5 at 2pm BST (9am ET, 6am PT) Practice 3 - Saturday July 6 at 11am BST (6am ET, 3am PT) Qualifying - Saturday July 6 at 2pm BST (9am ET, 6am PT) The British Grand Prix - Sunday July 7 at 2.10pm BST (9.10am ET, 6.10am PT)

No need to worry now, Lewis. Just when you were feeling like the F1 Drivers' World Championship might be running away from you and Sebastian Vettel was getting on top, along comes the British Grand Prix - one of your favorite races!

Yep, Lewis Hamilton has rather dominated at Silverstone in the last few years, winning the British Grand Prix four times in a row. After a crushingly disappointing Austrian GP last weekend, Hamilton will be desperate to make it five in a row to try to return to the top of the standings in his ding-dong battle with Vettel.

The German driver, on the other hand, will be attempting to record his first Grand Prix victory on British soil (or should that be tarmac?) for almost a decade. His only win at Silverstone came during is breakout season in 2009.

How to stream F1 live in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for today's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs. Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1 . Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app. So if you already have a Sky subscription and prefer its coverage to Channel 4's, then job's a good. If you want the Sky coverage but don't want to splash out on a full Sky contract you could always purchase a day, week or month pass using Now TV . A daily pass costs £7.99, and is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

How to watch British Grand Prix in the US for free:

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to stream the British Grand Prix in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some late nights, with the main race starting at 11.10pm AEST on Sunday night. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

