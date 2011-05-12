Virgin Media starts handing out 500GB TiVo boxes

Virgin Media has begun offering up a smaller TiVo box to existing customers, which has all the benefits of the TiVo partnership but with a smaller (and because of this cheaper) hard drive capacity.

As of this week, M+, L and XL TV customers will be able to get the Virgin Media's TiVo service, for £49.95 plus standard installation charges.

If you do decide to upgrade to TiVo and all its niceties, then you will have to pay a little bit extra for the service.

Existing XL TV customers can get the TiVoofferingfor an additional £3 per month and now M+ and L TVcustomers will have to fork out an additional £8 per month.

TiVo for all this summer

If you are a new customer to Virgin Media, then you are further down the list for boxes we're afraid.

But Virgin is hoping to make its TiVo 500GB box available for new customersthis summer.

Virgin TiVo got an impressive four stars in the TechRadar review, where we praised it for being the most powerful set-top box around but there's still a few things on the user interface that need a polish.