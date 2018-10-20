Here's more evidence Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the PC

One of the most anticipated games of the year arrives on Friday October 26 in the form of Red Dead Redemption 2. For now though, the game is only available on consoles – you'll need a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One to be able to play the game at launch.

Will PC users ever get the chance to roam the vast open RDR 2 world? There's been no official word yet, but based on Rockstar's previous form with the likes of GTA V, we'd say: yes. Probably. Eventually. And now a new listing posted on (and then removed from) a European retail site suggests a Windows version is indeed somewhere in the pipeline.

The listing was posted to MediaMarkt and noted by TechTastic before it got pulled again, with December 31, 2019 the given release date (though that's likely just a placeholder). Apart from that there's not much we can glean from the apparent leak.

It's not official until it's official

Was this a listing published early in error? Were MediaMarkt staff just applying some wishful thinking? Is this just a stunt to drive more clicks to the retailer's site? We don't really know, but PC fans will probably be only too willing take all the rumors and hints they can get as they wait for an official announcement from Rockstar.

Given the success of the Grand Theft Auto series on PC, it would be a big surprise for RDR 2 not to follow suit, although the original game didn't make it to Windows. Another hint was dropped in July when Rockstar posted a job listing mentioning a PC version of the game.

This new listing adds to the evidence, but it's not definite until Rockstar says it's definite – and we will of course let you know if and when that happens. In the meantime, console owners can download parts of Red Dead Redemption 2 in advance of its launch next Friday, which we'd recommend considering the size of the game.

Via SlashGear