Going to the PC Gamer Weekender? Grab some exclusive discounts courtesy of Game

There’s loads of things to be excited about for this year’s PC Gamer Weekender event, from the best new hardware, game reveals and the chance to play the latest VR games – and now’s there’s even more reason to grab a ticket with Game’s exclusive discounts for attendees!

The popular gaming retailer is offering PC Gamer Weekender ticket holders exclusive discounts on a range of PC products, like the Roccat Suora FX RGB illuminated mechanical keyboard.

This fantastic gaming keyboard usually sets you back £119.99 at Game, but during the PC Gamer Weekender, you will be able to pick it up for just £99.99.

Get your tickets to the PC Gamer Weekender here.

Gaming deals galore

That’s not the only exclusive deal that Game is offering to PC Gamer Weekender attendees – you can also get the awesome Roccat Kone XTD optical mouse at the show, with a special price of £59.99 – down from £69.99.

Then there's the HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, a fine portable peripheral that aims to improve your first-person shooter game, which will be available at the PC Gamer Weekender for £69.99, down from its usual £99.99.

So, not only will you get to play loads of the latest and greatest PC games, hear brilliant talks from industry professionals and challenge your fellow PC gamers to some multiplayer action, you’ll also be able to bag yourself some serious bargains as well. What’s not to love?

These fine Game discounts will be available at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.