Get a super smart TV with huge savings on Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals

Amazon is already rolling out its Black Friday deals, and if you're on the hunt for a smart TV, its Amazon Fire TV range is being offered up at some amazing prices.

From 32-inch screens right up to 55-inchers, these screens come with all the Fire TV streaming stick smarts built into the televisions themselves. So you get a whole range of streaming services, from Netflix to Amazon's own Prime Video built right in, alongside smart home control through the Alexa assistant.

And, if you snap up one of the premium Omni Series Fire TV sets, you get hands-free control of the television too thanks to built-in microphones and the Alexa voice assistant. There are huge savings right across the range, so pick a size and save some cash.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $519.99, now $379.99 at Amazon (save $140) Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $519.99, now $379.99 at Amazon (save $140)

With Amazon's Fire TV interface built in, this 55-inch 4K TV, complete with HDR 10 and HLG high dynamic range support, offers all the streaming services you could ever need, without having to plug in a separate smart device.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $469.99, now $329.99 at Amazon (save $140) Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $469.99, now $329.99 at Amazon (save $140)

Another great Amazon Fire TV set, slightly smaller and cheaper at 50-inches in size and $329.99. 4K and with HDR support, its Alexa smarts let you access a whole range of streaming content.

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $369.99, now $289.99 at Amazon (save $80) Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $369.99, now $289.99 at Amazon (save $80)

A perfect TV for a bedroom or smaller living room, this Amazon Fire TV is 43-inches in size, and offers 4K HDR streaming with Alexa voice assistant smarts. It'll be a focal point for a smart-enabled bedroom.

Toshiba 32LF221U21 31.5-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV: was $199.99, now $159.99 at Amazon (save $40) Toshiba 32LF221U21 31.5-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV: was $199.99, now $159.99 at Amazon (save $40)

If you're after a smaller TV, this 32-inch Toshiba model has all the same smart and Alexa functionality of the larger Fire TV sets in a more compact package. Note though that this is a 720p screen, so won't be as sharp as other televisions on this list. But it's very affordable.

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $559.99, now $409.99 at Amazon (save $150) Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $559.99, now $409.99 at Amazon (save $150)

Amazon's premium Fire TV screen, this 55-inch 4K smart TV has built in microphones so you can control it hands-free. Note that you'll need the 65 or 75-inch model to get Dolby Vision support, though other forms or HDR are included here.

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $509.99, now $359.99 at Amazon (save $150) Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $509.99, now $359.99 at Amazon (save $150)

A slightly smaller 50-inch version of Amazon's premium Omni Series 4K Smart TVs. With HDR support and a raft of built-in streaming services, it can be controlled with just voice alone thanks to built-in mics and the Alexa smart assistant.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $409.99, now $299.99 at Amazon (save $110) Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $409.99, now $299.99 at Amazon (save $110)

At 43-inches, this is Amazon's most compact Omni Series smart TV. With a 4K resolution and HDR options, it lets you access the top streaming services hands free without a remote control thanks to built-in microphones and the Alexa voice assistant.

Pioneer - 50-inch PN50951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $469.99, now $339.99 at Amazon (save $130) Pioneer - 50-inch PN50951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $469.99, now $339.99 at Amazon (save $130)

A 50-inch 4K smart TV from Pioneer, this features all the same smart and Alexa functions as the standard Fire TV sets, but also packs in Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual-X sound, with a giant saving of $130.

More Amazon Black Friday deals

Echo Auto: $49.99 Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - This Amazon Black Friday deal has a massive 70% discount on the handy Echo Auto. That brings the price down to just $199 which is the lowest price we've seen. The Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon's Black Friday deals event has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for a record-low price of just $17.99. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $34.99 - This Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to a record-low price of just $18.99 and includes a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for a total savings of $34.99. The smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $19.99 - the cheapest deal we've seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic early Black Friday deal is currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $59.99 Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Amazon's early Black Friday has the Ring Video Doorbell wired on sale for a record-low price of $41.99, and a free 4th generation Echo Dot smart speaker. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a Black Friday deal on a smart home display, Amazon has the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Black Friday device deals include the Fire 7 on sale for just $34.99. The 2019 tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34.99. That's the cheapest deal you can find and the first discount we've seen on the powerful streaming device. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and features support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6. We don't predict you'll see a better bargain during the official Amazon Black Friday sale, so we've snag today's record-low price while you can.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Black Friday device deals also include the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet that's on sale for $44.9. That's a massive $45 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Amazon's early Black Friday deals event has the best-selling Echo on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for just $59.99 - the cheapest deal we've ever seen. You can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Amazon Black Friday sale has the 2nd generation Echo Buds on sale for $69.99 - $10 less than the record-low price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Grab the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $89.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event. That's a massive $40 discount and only $20 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

