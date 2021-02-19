Dell's XPS 13 laptop sale cuts the price down to just $783.99

Upgrade your machine and save money with this incredible laptop deal that we've spotted at Dell. For a limited time, you can get Dell's powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for $783.99 (was $1,149). That's a massive $366 discount and the cheapest XPS 13 deal you can get right now.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,149.99 $783.99 at Dell

Save $366 - A fantastic price, you can get Dell's XPS 13 laptop on sale for $783.99. This powerful machine packs a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor. The 2019 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



This is one of the best prices we've seen for the XPS 13 and a fantastic deal for a powerful laptop with plenty of storage. This deal is a limited-time offer, so we recommend taking advantage of this epic bargain now before it's too late.

