PlayStation Pro architect Mark Cerny has confirmed that FSR Frame Generation will be coming to PlayStation "at some point"

Cerny says he's "very happy with how that work is progressing"

He adds that Sony has no more major releases planned for this year

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation will soon receive AMD's FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) Frame Generation technology.

That's according to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro console architect Mark Cerny, who discussed Sony's Project Amethyst collaboration with AMD with Digital Foundry and shared that the company's FSR tech will be coming to "PlayStation platforms".

"Just to clarify a few things about the collaboration with AMD, the new PSSR uses the same core co-developed algorithm as FSR Redstone's Upscaling (to avoid confusion, I'll use the new names today rather than FSR4)," Cerny said.

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"FSR Frame Generation is also based on co-developed technology (or as my good friend Jack Huynh puts it, 'co-engineered technology'). I’m very happy with how that work is progressing, and an equivalent frame generation library should be seen at some point on PlayStation platforms."

When asked what these platforms would be, Cerny couldn't say, nor could he determine which machine-learning-based innovations would come to PS5 Pro, or which could arrive with the PS6. However, he did confirm no more major console update will arrive in 2026.

"Great questions, particularly considering that FSR Frame Generation is technology that was co-developed between SIE and AMD, we're intimately familiar with it," Cerny said. "All I can say is that we have no more releases planned for this year. And that I look forward to discussing this more in the future!"

In the same interview, Cerny revealed that Sony’s updated PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) AI upscaling technology is faster than its original incarnation.

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Cerny said that the new rendition is around "100 microseconds faster" than the original and allowed Sony to introduce an improved image quality option to "force-upgrade all PSSR-supported games."

The new PSSR tech is now available for a range of games, including Resident Evil Requiem, Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and more. It will also be available for Crimson Desert, Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows soon.

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